Robert Dante Siboldi You still have the doubt if you can count on André-Pierre Gignac For the Matchday 3 match against Querétaro this Sunday, January 28 at 9:00 p.m. in La Corregidora, the feline scorer did not play the midweek Matchday against Atlético de San Luis where the team won 1-2 with goals from Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunetta.
The French attacker returns to activity with Tigres UANL this Friday, after the stomach discomfort he had since Wednesday, although the team returned to training since Thursday. Gignac He received rest and returned to practice this Friday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the University Stadium.
In the last match in 'El Volcán' the French scorer received a great ovation from his fans with a spectacular tifo, for having reached 200 scores with the San Nicolás de los Garza institution.
As for the rest of the team, those who were active against the Potosí team did regenerative work in the gym, while the rest of the group worked on a physical session on the field. The trip to Querétaro is scheduled for Saturday the 27th in the afternoon.
After three games played, the cats are in second position in the overall standings with three out of three wins, five goals for and two against, only below the Eagles who also have a game ahead. However, they have one more game since the game against Atlético San Luis was brought forward due to the team's commitments in the Concacaf Champions League.
