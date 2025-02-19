02/19/2025



Alex Pereira has long since become a superstar. The Brazilian fighter, who made a successful kickboxing race, made the transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) seeking to reach the UFC and continue with his purest rivalry within his sports career. Israel Adesanya, a legend of the company and ex -champion of the average weight, was always on their way, and had several clashes, with a disparate luck, in the discipline of hitting.

Over time, Pereira got an opportunity for the average weight title of the UFC against the Nigerian, and managed to snatch the title, getting to knock him out. However, later, Adesanya did the same and recovered his throne. A rivalry that promoted the Brazilian to the category of figure, obtaining a titular opportunity in the upper weight, the semi -marked. This is where Pereira currently reigns, who will face Magomed Ankalaev on March 8 at UFC 313, looking for a new defense of her belt.

But in the meantime, Pereira, who is already 37 years old, aware that he has the Superstar poster, wants to look for more money fights. And that would probably go through a brief career in boxing. In fact, he has already noticed the heavy superchampeon, Oleksandr Usyk. «As I am the champion, I said it had to be against a champion and he, Oleksandr Usyk, is the champion. And now he has granted an interview and mentioned my name. That is what I want, and he wants it too. And both organizations, boxing and UFC are working together now, so I think this fight can happen”Pereira said in an interview with Mark Bouris.

Poatan, as the Brazilian nicknames, will have to consolidate his reign with a new victory against Ankalaev, something that will not be simple, due to the fighting style of the Russian fighter. If achieve, it is very possible that their forces focus on trying to close a fight with the great boxing champion. The Ukrainian, on the other hand, has already dropped that he would not care, because he is aware of his superiority within the sport of the sixteen strings. Pereira points high.