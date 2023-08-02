Unlike years ago, Manchester City has not been nearly the main player in the market, as it even gives the impression that there is no need for it. Pep’s team has lost Gundogan on the way, who opted for a new adventure in his career at Barcelona and immediately, hours later, the Sky Blue announced the signing of Mateo Kovacic who was requested directly by Pep Guardiola to the City board as a replacement for their former captain.
More news and developments about the European football transfer market:
In recent days, the current champion of the Champions League who has also lost on the way to Ryad Mahrez. The Algerian opted for the fashion market, that of Saudi Arabia and left a gap within the ranks of the citizen group. That is why, right now, the sports area is analyzing how to replace a historic player like Mahrez and they could do it by signing not one, but two of the most interesting youth players in Europe at the moment.
According to information from Ekrem Konur, the City board is accelerating negotiations for the signing of Michael Olise, a Frenchman from Crystal Palace who shone in the last season of the Premier League and who has a price tag of over 40 million euros. At the same time, the first talks have begun about Jeremy Dokú, a Belgian player the same age as Olise, but with a price just below 30 million euros despite the fact that he has added important minutes with the selection of his country. The surprise is that the triplet champion team in the 2022/23 season is not considering choosing one of the two, if the scenario allows it, they would sign both.
#double #talent #Manchester #City #sign #summer
Leave a Reply