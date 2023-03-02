Dubai Customs managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle 34 million narcotic tablets. The two seizures came as part of qualitative customs inspections that took place in two customs centers affiliated with the Department of Maritime Customs Centers at Dubai Customs. The operation was called the “double strike”.

Dubai Customs was able to thwart an attempt to smuggle 32,800,000 tablets of narcotic psychotropic substances, which were found during a customs inspection of a commercial shipment containing foodstuffs and medical equipment. Maritime customs centers, on the discs that were hidden in the shipment coming from an Asian country to the Emirates through the Jebel Ali port.

The inspectors at the Deira Port customs center affiliated with the administration also succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a large amount of “Captagon” pills, which amounted to about one million and 200 thousand tablets, weighing 227.88 kilograms, as this quantity was found hidden in a consignment on board a marine vehicle. Coming from an Asian country, after using the smart customs submarine to conduct the detection and inspection process, where it was suspected where these narcotics were hidden, and the inspectors, with their expertise and high qualifications, were able to find them in the cavity of the marine craft.

Dubai Customs confirmed to Emirates Today that it has strengthened its inspection system with many advanced smart technologies to detect prohibited materials and eliminate smuggling operations, stressing that it attaches double importance to the customs inspection sector to achieve integration in terms of protecting society and the economy from the dangers of prohibited materials. smuggling, and at the same time work to accelerate the pace of facilitating the movement of trade and tourism, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership.

She pointed out that, as part of its strategic plan towards leading safe customs globally, it has introduced a package of smart innovations into its system, aiming to improve the customs inspection system to enhance the protection of society, using artificial intelligence techniques.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the DB World Group, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “We are working to achieve integration in our efforts to protect society from risks and facilitate trade movement not only at the local level, but also at the global level. And that, in cooperation with the competent security authorities in all countries, to present a unique international model on the level of the entire world map, in which Dubai is distinguished by its great capabilities in the field of confronting smuggling operations.

He added: «Dubai Customs has been able to reach this distinguished level through the continuous training of customs inspectors, and the continuous development of monitoring, inspection and inspection techniques developed by the department using the latest smart applications of information technology and artificial intelligence, which enables us to support the achievement of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by the owner. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

For his part, the Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, affirmed that Dubai Customs’ continuous efforts to support legitimate trade and protect society represent a global model that customs departments all over the world follow, stressing the readiness and readiness of the department’s employees. To confront all security risks and customs violations in commercial shipments at the local and global levels, to reduce smuggling operations and to protect countries and societies from the damages of illegal trafficking in prohibited and narcotic substances.

He stressed that the department is making double efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, especially narcotic substances through its customs outlets. border crossings.

Customs control

Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department, explained that Dubai Customs is continuing to tighten customs control over the emirate’s imports and exports, stressing that Dubai Customs is standing in the way of smugglers’ attempts and working to combat smuggling in all its forms.

Al Suwaidi added: “Dubai Customs is making unremitting efforts to prevent drug smuggling into the country, to limit its abuse and circulation, within the framework of comprehensive awareness of the danger of this scourge, as the department carries out its tasks in this field, using the latest examination equipment, and many support and assistance devices in all customs outlets. in the Emirate of Dubai.