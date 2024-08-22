The poor performance in the Leagues Cup has led the Monterrey Rayados to make changes within the squad and the coaching staff. Fernando Ortiz left the bench to the current coach of the team from the north of the country, Demichelis, and the departure of Maxi Meza was closed, leaving open a place for an untrained player in Mexico. At the close of the market, the Steel Giants want to make their squad even stronger and are preparing two signings before it closes, one from the local market and another from abroad.
We have already pointed out that Orbelín Pineda will not be coming to Monterrey, the signing is 100% down, in this case, the club is looking for a national replacement for the gap left by Luis Romo in the squad, which is why interest has been reactivated in Fidel Ambríz, one of the most talented young players in the country, who plays for León and who was Pineda’s plan ba, the same one that now must be reactivated as complex as it may be due to his very high price and the days left on the market.
In addition to the Ambriz option, Monterrey wants to fill the foreigner’s spot and although they have powerful names from Europe, Demichelis prefers people with lesser reputation but more of his confidence, asking for the signing of Pablo Solari, a winger on both sides and even a ’10’ who has the coach’s full support as he was key during his time at River Plate. Both moves are already underway.
