It is clear that the results in both Liga MX and CONCACAF are being positive for América, however, the team's performance today is not the best. André Jardine's team is not as strong as last semester and these sporting deficiencies, it is worth adding that the team is suffering from many losses due to different injuries, some more serious than others, in fact this weekend, the coach will not count with two pieces from the center of the field.
TUDN confirms that both the Guaraní containment and the Chilean midfielder are one hundred percent ruled out by André Jardine for the duel against the Tuzos de Pachuca. Both players have physical discomfort, a reason that left them out in the return match against Real Estelí last Wednesday and now rules them out for the resumption of Liga MX. It is expected that both rested players will be able to play starting next Monday, however, they will not be forced too much to avoid relapses.
In addition to the absences of Valdés and Sánchez, the absence of Emilio Lara will be added, although the latter has been ruled out for a 100% sporting issue. Thus, everything indicates that those from the capital of the country can put the starting eleven for the duel against Guillermo Almada's team, perhaps the same eleven that played last Wednesday against the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, this is waiting for the future of Jonathan Rodríguez to be defined.
