The saying that behind every great man there is a great woman is often true, only some prefer to take her alongside as a trophy to highlight their role as alpha male in the pack. This is the case of Donald Trump, although in fairness all men retain some of that. As in many other respects, the tormenting president of the United States is a grotesque caricature that grossly exaggerates the ills of our society so that we can see them reflected in the mirror. The contrast between the two women who aspire to rule the East wing of the White House for the next four years makes it even clearer.

For those who consciously or unconsciously continue to wait for women to fulfill the role of vase to adorn the men who conquer them, Melania Trump is the perfect First Lady. The Slovenian model has exquisite taste and a luxurious outfit. Everything he wears he likes, although it cannot be said to be anything. Christian Dior, Hervé Pierre, Michaele Kors and Dolce Gabbana are some of her favorites.

At 50 she knows how to walk better than her husband, but the photos of yesteryear show that with her money she has also acquired a class and elegance that she did not have when she posed naked touching her clitoris (literally, they were not artistic but pornographic nudes). Now she wears sweet highlights and wears court heels more naturally than Queen Letizia, but she has also managed to fulfill the role of the perfect wife that Trump was looking for, always nostalgic for “the old days.” For him, “the good old times” were those 50s and 60s in which the police beat up protesters and “took them out on stretchers,” he said. The wife was relegated to running the house, serving tea, and making her husband well.

Not many words were expected from the vase woman. In that sense, Melania Trump has also been impeccable. She has cultivated images rather than statements and with this she has left room for mystery. Her second language is English, which she pronounces with a high-pitched, almost childlike tone, less attractive than the subliminal messages she sends through her outfit. Fashion is her forte and with them she has said more about her husband’s policies than with any of his few speeches or interviews, in which she has never wanted to bring out the colors.

Against ‘America First’, she frequently chooses foreign designers, often immigrants, and launches subliminal messages that have forced political writers to understand fashion. For the first debate after the scandalous ‘Access Hollywood’ video in which Trump bragged about “fucking women’s pussy,” she chose to wear a Gucci shirt with a ‘pussy bow’ tie. And when ‘Propublica’ showed the images of caged children, the first lady got on a plane alone on the way to the border with a Zara coat that was painted on her back: “I really don’t care, do you?” he said as he turned his back on the president (I don’t care at all, do you?).

Prenuptial agreement



There are at least a dozen examples that confirm that her choices are no fluke, no matter how much she denies it. From the light blue Jackie Kennedy-style dress with elbow sleeves that she wore at the investiture ceremony, to the white pantsuit that she brought to Congress the year that color was associated with the #MeToo movement, to Hervé Pierre’s green dress with which he received Queen Rania, according to the Jordanian flag.

Those who do not match the sweetness of her image and the compassion of her speeches with the cruelty of her husband want to think that she is an unconditional mother trapped in an unhappy marriage for the sake of her son Barron, who is attributed with autism spectrum disorders . In reality Barron has been her alibi for not moving to the White House in the middle of the school year, spending the holidays in Palm Beach or Bedminster while her husband is in Washington, or sleeping in the house that she rented to her parents near the school of Barron, in Virginia.

The ‘Washington Post’ journalist Mary Jordan assures in the book ‘The Art of Her Deal’ that Melania took advantage of her husband’s interest to move him to Washington to renegotiate the prenuptial agreement, which now assures her son’s future with a more advantageous inheritance.

Far from being the subjugated wife, Jordan assures that Melania controls her image more than her husband, which is why her friends before they married have not heard from her again, so as not to be able to dispute the past that she has rewritten as a “supermodel” . No one has been able to verify that he speaks four languages, as he claims, nor does the details of how they met. “They are more alike than people think,” said the journalist about the presidential couple. Although they sleep in separate beds and often occupy different rooms in the same building, the mogul trusts his wife’s judgment and is given credit for recommending Mike Pence for vice president because he found him less ambitious than the other candidates. Someone who would be satisfied with the second role and not star in palace conspiracies.

Her biggest initiative as first lady has been a program against child bullying on social networks that for her is something personal, because her son Baron must be the object of many ridicules. She traveled alone to those African countries that Trump refers to as “shit holes”, posed with a mask on Twitter when the president considered it a political position against her and sympathized with the victims at the convention.

Those are all her merits, in addition to sponsoring state dinners and recording videos of herself as a host and redecorating the Pink Garden, where she has exchanged roses for cement that allowed a triumphal entry into stilettos on Thursday.

“The metaphor this time is clear as water,” observed the magazine ‘New Yorker’ in ‘The Special Hypocrisy of Melania Trump in the Convention’. “Deprived of life, the garden now works better as a stage.” And by emphasizing empathy in her speech, she revealed the lack of it in her husband, as the ‘Washington Post’ observed. “The real story of that speech is not what he read from the teleprompter, but the trap into which the press fell,” declared ‘The New Yorker’.

A very different speech



The week before, Jill Biden had also set the stage for her stellar speech at the Democratic Party Convention, but not on a glamorous stage lit to enter like a television set, but in the classroom of the Wilmington (Delaware) high school, where he taught before moving to Washington. The focus was not her, but the eerie silence of the classrooms that the pandemic has left empty. “Teaching is not what I do, it is what I am,” he stoned.

Furiously independent, Dr. Jill refused to quit her job even when her husband moved to the White House as vice president, because she did not want to be sucked into the maelstrom until she lost her own identity, she said. At first, she used the last name of her previous marriage, after obtaining her doctorate in her fifties and a master’s degree while she was pregnant, to avoid being associated. Michelle Obama always remembers her correcting exams during the campaign and even this year she combined it with classes from Monday to Friday, displaying the powers of ‘superwoman’ with which independent women duplicate themselves.

Melania’s performance this week was flawless, but for Jill Biden the connection went live a few seconds before she started walking down the empty hallway of the Brandywine Institute. That treacherous camera took her hesitantly and nervously as she rubbed her hands and rehearsed the steps with a scared face. Despite the fact that she is also delirious about fashion and wears Manolos, her shoulders bent forward betray many hours bent over books that she has not corrected either with sport or the habit of running eight kilometers a day.

She only has months left to turn 70 and although she could have passed as a Hollywood actress in the 70s photos, the current first lady will always beat her on the cover of magazines. It is Dr. Biden’s résumé as a teacher and philanthropist that will expose her.

Jill Stevenson fell in love with Biden’s children earlier than with the senator, who proposed to her five times before she accepted. The family tragedy of the man who lost his wife and young daughter in a traffic accident when they returned from buying the Christmas tree with their three children in the car connected with the genuine empathy that his students remember many years later. She became the mother of the little ones and a friend of all military families when the oldest joined the Army after 9/11. She created a foundation to raise awareness about breast cancer after it disrupted the lives of three of her friends and a reading program at a teenage psychiatric hospital when the youngest of the Bidens showed emotional trauma.

Against the Iraq war



She also influenced her husband to elect Kamala Harris as vice president, but because she trusts the friendship that the former California prosecutor made with her son, who died of cancer, when they worked together against the banks. She has in common with Melania Trump her reluctance to run for the presidency, which she won out of sheer rage when George W. Bush won re-election after invading Iraq under the false pretext of weapons of mass destruction. “I literally went into mourning for a week,” he said. “I was so against the Iraq war that I couldn’t believe I had won.”

You could say that Jill is the woman behind Joe Biden, but she is actually the one ahead. Twice she has jumped in front of her to protect her – even before the secret services did – when a protester has burst onto the stage. The role of shadow power is left to Biden’s younger sister Valerie, who has led all of her campaigns for nearly half a century.

Jill is the woman who can take a bullet for him, the one who defends him when someone accuses her of sexual harassment and the one who will use the power of her position for altruistic causes. She wants to change the world and, like many women of her time, she knows that she needs other male lives to do so. Like Melania Trump, she has made a life contract with her husband. Everyone has a price and so do these women.