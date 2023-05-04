In April 2008, a British intelligence officer flew to Tel Aviv to deliver an explosive revelation to his Israeli counterparts: Britain had a mole in Iran with high-level access to the country’s secrets.

The spy had provided valuable information — and would continue to do so for years — intelligence that would prove essential in removing any doubt in Western capitals that Iran was seeking nuclear weapons and in persuading the world to impose sweeping sanctions against Tehran, according to intelligence officials.

The identity of that spy has been secret for a long time. But on January 11, the execution in Iran of a former Undersecretary of Defense named Alireza Akbari on espionage charges brought to light something that had been hidden for 15 years: Akbari was the British mole.

For a long time, Akbari had lived a double life. To the public, he was a religious fanatic and a political hawk, a top military commander in the Revolutionary Guards and an Under Secretary for Defense who later moved to London and went into the private sector, but never lost the confidence of Iran’s leaders. But in 2004, according to the officials, he began sharing Iran’s nuclear secrets with Britain.

It seemed to do so without consequence until 2019, when Iran discovered — with the help of Russian intelligence officials — that it had revealed the existence of a clandestine Iranian nuclear weapons program deep in the mountains near Tehran, two Iranian sources with ties said. with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

In addition to accusing Akbari of revealing its nuclear and military secrets, Iran also said it revealed the identity and activities of more than 100 officials.especially Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the main nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel in 2020.

Britain has never acknowledged that Akbari, who became a British citizen in 2012, was its spy. A British Foreign Office spokesman declined to comment.

The New York Times reported in September 2019 that the intelligence source on the nuclear site, named Fordo, was a British spy. That intelligence was one of the revelations the British intelligence official passed on to Israel, three Western officials said.

Akbari, what he was 62 when he was executed, an unlikely spy. He showed fanatical loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Republic and unwavering support for its leaders, according to Mehdi Akbari, his brother, and people who knew him.

Akbari, who was born into a conservative family in Shiraz, was a teenager when the 1979 Iranian revolution toppled the monarchy and war with Iraq ensued, his brother said. Fired by revolutionary passion, he and an older brother enlisted as soldiers, and by the time he left the front lines nearly six years later, he was a decorated commander in the Revolutionary Guard.

Resuming civilian life, Akbari rose to Assistant Secretary of Defense and held advisory positions in the Supreme National Security Council and other government bodies. He forged close relationships with two powerful men: Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear scientist, and Ali Shamkhani, the head of the council, whom he served as deputy and adviser.

“He was extremely ambitious, an excellent analyst with superior writing and speaking skills, and people trusted him,” said Foad Izadi, a policy analyst in Iran.

In 2004, amid growing suspicions that Iran was secretly pursuing a nuclear weapons program, Akbari was responsible for convincing key embassies in Tehran that he was not doing so, meeting regularly with the ambassadors of Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.. In eight short videos broadcast on state television after his execution, Akbari detailed his spying activities and Britain’s recruitment of him at an event at the British Embassy in Tehran. But later, In a message broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said the confessions were forced.

The motivation for Akbari’s actions remains unclear. In 2019, Akbari — who retired in 2008 but traveled several times between London and Tehran — flew to Iran at Shamkhani’s request, his brother said.

A few days after his return, Akbari was detained by the Intelligence Ministry and held in solitary confinement for months. In January, Iran said that he was a spy. Days later, he was hanged and buried in an undisclosed cemetery plot.

By: FARNAZ FASSIHI and RONEN BERGMAN