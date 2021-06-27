A Frankfurt court is trying 32-year-old Franco A., an officer of the Bundeswehr, the German Army, accused of planning terrorist attacks against prominent public figures who defend the integration of immigrants. His arrest, in 2017, uncovered a far-right plot that puzzled German society and put the authorities on guard, who until then had not quite taken seriously the trickle of suspicions of right-wing extremism that was being detected both in the Army and in the security forces. According to the prosecutors in the case, Franco A. obtained arms and ammunition to attack politicians and activists with the aim of blaming a Syrian refugee for the murders. That refugee was himself. For 15 months the Bundeswehr lieutenant lived a double life: in the barracks where he was stationed, and in a shelter for asylum seekers in Bavaria. When the scandal broke, Angela Merkel’s government stated that it would purge the Army of far-rightists. In 2020 alone, 477 suspected cases of extremism were detected, according to the latest figure from the military secret services.

Horst Seehofer, the interior minister, presented a study last October that sought to document for the first time the degree of infiltration of the extreme right into the security forces. It reported 1,400 suspected cases among soldiers, police and intelligence agents in three years. The latest scandal was very recent: the Bundeswehr had just dissolved an entire company of the elite unit known as KSK (Special Forces Command) because of its members’ links to the extreme right. It was discovered that one of his officers was hiding explosives, weapons and 6,000 cartridges stolen from the Army, in addition to all kinds of Nazi paraphernalia, in the garden of his house. There were already suspicions about them: three years earlier, that company had starred in a party with music from neo-Nazi groups and greetings to Adolf Hitler. There was never a greater impact.

Franco A. (left), with his lawyer at the trial in Frankfurt. THOMAS LOHNES / AFP

Similar behavior by several soldiers stationed in Lithuania on a NATO mission did have drastic consequences this week. Defense decided to send an entire platoon back to Germany for chanting anti-Semitic chants and dedicating a happy birthday to Hitler during a drunken party at a hotel. All face sanctions and some, including those responsible for an alleged sexual assault, deportation.

The German government admits that it has a problem with right-wing extremism, which is considered the greatest threat to the country’s security, above Islamist terrorism. The cases have increased in general, but those of the security forces are of particular concern. “These personnel have access to weapons and ammunition, tactical and operational knowledge, and access to sensitive information and databases,” says the report of the German internal secret services presented last October. These cases pose “a considerable danger to the State and society.”

More information

Alexander Müller, MP for the Liberal Party (FDP) and member of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, says that “preventive measures must be developed to increase resilience to extremist ideas” in the Army. Müller criticizes that Angela Merkel’s government refuses to provide updated figures and calls for more transparency. The 2019 and 2020 data show an increase in suspected cases. “I do not dare to say if it is due to the growing extremist attitudes or to the fact that the authorities investigate with greater dedication,” he slides. The body in charge of detecting far-rightists in the ranks of the Bundeswehr, the MAD (Military Counterintelligence Service), received much criticism for years for tolerating or not actively pursuing such cases. Until relatively recently, authorities tended to downplay what they viewed as isolated cases.

But Franco A. showed that this sector was organized. There were networks that brought together soldiers, policemen and other profiles to plan what is known as X-Day, an attack that would collapse the German democratic order, as he says. a detailed investigation of The New York Times published on the occasion of the trial. Following the arrest of the lieutenant, who was hiding stolen weapons and ammunition, a copy of Mein kampf and various documents proving that he was surveying possible targets, the Army ordered random searches at barracks throughout Germany. He found 41 items of Nazi paraphernalia.

“We must not generalize and start saying that the entire Army is far-right. The vast majority respect the Constitution they swore in, ”says Cornelia Lotthammer, spokesperson for the Violence Prevention Network, an NGO that trains teachers, police officers and prison officials to teach how to detect extremist attitudes. “It is not so easy to distinguish if someone says certain things to show off or if they really are a dangerous person,” he explains. “Training allows preventing, for example, a few charismatic personalities from being able to drag other colleagues and radicalize them. This drag can be inhibited, immunized against radicalization ”, he points out. Last year it was discovered that about 200 policemen from North Rhine-Westphalia were sharing far-right content in a chat: photos of Christmas decorations in the shape of the SS rune and with the inscription Sieg Heil (the victory cry of the Nazi troops), racist comments, etcetera.

Lotthammer’s organization believes that external advice would help the German Army and police forces to detect these cases earlier: “Outside, more independent teams, like our NGO, would be more successful in training people. We would like to offer our help as we already do in prisons, ”says Lotthammer. There are no studies on how many soldiers or policemen already enlisted with extremist ideology and how many were radicalized once they entered the body. Siemtje Möller, spokesman for security and defense in the SPD parliamentary group, assures that it would be good to know because in that case the secret services would not have done their job well by not detecting those attitudes. An amendment to the law regulating the status of soldiers in 2017 introduced routine pre-recruitment security checks, a rule “that makes a lot of sense,” says Müller.

The false Syrian refugee

The defense of Franco A. maintains in the trial that the military man posed as a refugee to uncover the fraud of the German asylum system and that he had no intention of attacking anyone, much less trying to pass off the killings due to Islamist terrorism committed by a refugee. The Prosecutor’s Office replies that for that he did not need to stay 15 months in the system, during which he got to collect 3,000 euros from the State.

Investigators still wonder how a man who spoke no Arabic and only broken French could pass as a Syrian. Franco A. was discovered because a Vienna airport employee accidentally found a pistol in a bathroom in January 2017. The police set him up. He waited to see who was going to pick her up and found that the fingerprints identified two people: an Army lieutenant and a Syrian refugee. In the records they found lists of possible victims – he assures that he only wanted to investigate them – and sketches of the buildings where they worked.

Franco A.’s extremism should have caught the attention of his superiors much earlier. In an academic thesis he wrote in 2014, he warned against miscegenation and used clearly nationalist and racist vocabulary. But then the alarms did not go off.