The fear of the actors, even those with a long career, is that of not going back to work, that their last role is that, the last. What Elisabeth Moss is most afraid of is doing a series just as good as the previous one. Feeling tied that way to a character that you won’t be able (or want to) leave for years. And yet, he does not stop falling into his own trap. From her beginnings as the president’s daughter in The West Wing of the White House to that Peggy Olson from Mad men or Inspector Robin Griffin from Top of the Lake, One thing is clear with this Californian as great on the screen as invisible outside of it: the actress knows how to choose her jobs. As she says, she doesn’t care if they are everyday women or superheroines, she likes them all. “What I have learned in these 32 years of career is that there are opportunities that you cannot pass up,” says the 38-year-old Californian actress.

An example is June Osborne’s role in The Handmaid’s Tale that this Thursday opens its fourth season and has already approved the fifth. The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel was one of the opportunities that she could not miss. “I will always remember Peggy and I loved the role of Becky in Her Smell and Cecilia’s in The invisible man. But June occupies a very special place. I am inspired by his courage and humanity as well as his fight for what he values ​​most, his freedom, ”he describes this newspaper. It is a character who has unfolded her personality and, in addition to being an actress and a woman, has transformed Moss into a producer and director. “The series changed my life in an important way when I was invited to be a producer,” recalls who is now in charge of his own production company, Love & Squalor, and the worst of the pandemic passed in zoom rallies related to this work. His leap to leadership is also in some way related to the pandemic. During a complex shoot like that of the fourth season, restricted by safety regulations to avoid contagion and which made necessary changes to reduce the number of people during filming, it did not hurt that Moss made his wish to work behind the cameras come true. . “The best thing was that after shooting episode three they called me to shoot eight and nine,” he says without remembering that he is the heart and head of the series.

Elisabeth Moss and Madeline Brewer in a scene from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. IMBD

At home she doesn’t seem as powerful as the magazine describes her Variety, which includes her among the 500 most influential people in Hollywood. He lives with his two cats (Ethel and Lucy, as the secondary characters in the fifties series I love you lucy). His nap is sacred and he disconnects from work by watching junk television. The rest of his life, not even the mint. “Once you say something, there it is,” he reminds himself. For example, his membership in Scientology, which he joined very young and never speaks of, although he has been described as an exemplary member. The image comes face to face with that of a Moss part of the #MeToo movement. But aware of the political responsibility of his work, he sent a message to the culture of patriarchy with an enigmatic “off”On the sole of the shoes with which she picked up one of her multiple Emmys.

“It would be a beginner’s mistake”, he limits himself to saying when a personal matter is addressed. But Lizzie, as she is called by those who work with her, does not see any dichotomy between her beliefs and the freedom her character defends. “Our series does not talk about politics, it is not taken from the headlines. Margaret wrote the book in 1985 and it was as relevant then as it is now because it talks about characters who feel human, it talks about mothers, daughters, friends, brothers, enemies, companions. What matters about its history is its humanity, what it tells us about human nature. And that is where its truth lies ”, concludes this daughter of hippie parents who never thought of being, doing or studying anything other than the arts. “I have finally reached my maturity. I am the owner of my work and I have found my voice ”.