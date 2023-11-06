Jewish protesters ask in front of the Capitol in Washington (USA) for an end to Israel’s bombing of Gaza on October 18. Alex Wong (GETTY IMAGES)

The first thing that must be unequivocally condemned at this time is the indiscriminate bombings by the Israeli Army (IDF) against the Gaza Strip. Gaza, the most densely populated place on the planet, is home to an impoverished population accustomed to suffering, which is bearing the brunt of Israeli attacks. The number of civilian victims is much higher than the figures that can be considered collateral damage in any war, especially considering that the attack is carried out by one of the best equipped armies on Earth against a stateless people, forced from decades ago to live in huge refugee camps.

The calls by world leaders, reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, are nothing more than timid attempts to absolve themselves of all responsibility and deny their complicity in genocidal behavior. After all, if Israel intended to defend itself, it would have made a real effort to protect the Israeli civilian population living on the border with Gaza when the Hamas fighters carried out their attack. Not having done so on October 7 is a tremendous failure of the State of Israel, which has now given way to pure revenge, exercised primarily against the defenseless civilian population of Gaza, including many children.

On an ideological level, we cannot fail to address the confusion created to hide the actions of the far-right neo-fascist regime that governs Israel. We must denounce with the utmost energy the massacre of people peacefully attending a music festival and residents of the kibbutzim located next to Gaza. It is also understandable that, with the historical experience of the Shoah (the Holocaust), which came after so many pogroms [matanzas colectivas] and other violent acts committed for centuries against the Jewish people, such events awaken a feeling of collective trauma. What is unacceptable is that this trauma becomes a tool to cause an even greater trauma to another people. And that is precisely what is happening with the bombings of Gaza, not to mention the decades of occupation, dispossession, displacement and murder committed by the Israeli state and various extremist settler groups.

The behavior of the Israeli body politic can be quite appropriately summarized as blindness to everything except one’s own trauma and, above all, blindness to the constant traumatization of the other. That gives rise to completely ridiculous comparisons; for example, when former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett equates Hamas with the Nazis. Nazi Germany was a very well-organized totalitarian state machine, which carried out its genocidal designs against the Jewish people (which it made stateless) and against the gypsy people, homosexuals, people with disabilities and others. Instead, the Palestinians live in limbo, a state without a regular army, with the blockade of Gaza for 16 years now and under continuous occupation in the West Bank. Quite the opposite: the comparison, very forced, should be reversed.

In turn, the Israeli Army’s order to Gazans to move to the southern part of the strip is creating an even more exacerbated refugee problem within a refugee community: the displacement and impoverishment of a population already living displaced. Given that no part of the Gaza Strip is safe from bombing and therefore no living conditions exist, the order is a ploy that makes sense in the context of the drafted “conceptual proposal.” by the Israeli Government to transfer the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza to the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula. The “transfer” of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank is a measure that the Israeli extreme right has dreamed of for a long time, without its genocidal and ethnic cleansing connotations causing any objection.

European Jews suffered massive population transfers under the master plans devised by Hitler and Stalin before and after World War II. Before undertaking the “final solution” genocide, the Nazi leader sought ways to expel the Jews from German territory. Among other measures, in 1933, the Zionist movement reached an agreement (called ha’avara in Hebrew) with Nazi Germany to relocate 50,000 Jews to Palestine. In 1940, Stalin deported more than 200,000 Polish Jews from the Soviet-occupied part of the country to the gulags of Siberia. Today it is Israel that is developing proposals to relocate the Palestinians, who find themselves in the same situation that European Jews occupied almost a century ago. Therefore, the yellow Star of David worn by the Israeli ambassador to the UN and his team is a double insult, against the memory of the Jewish victims of Hitler and Stalin and against the Palestinians of Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

It is true that anti-Semitic sentiments are increasing around the world, but that trend is no excuse for assigning victim status to Israel. The rise of anti-Semitism is due, in part, to an effective ideological program linking Zionism and Jewish identity. As the Israeli authorities claim that they represent not only all Israelis (which is far from true, especially if we think of the mass protests recently organized against the coup d’état that the Government is trying to carry out), but also all the Jews of the world, indignation against the apartheid—if not genocidal—policies of the State turns toward Jews living outside Israel. However, if anything has become extraordinarily clear in these three weeks of war, it is the deep division between diaspora Jews and those who support the Israeli authorities.

In addition to the mass protests by American Jews against the Israeli bombings and siege of Gaza, another hopeful moment was the release of several Hamas hostages, including 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz. Released late on Monday, October 23, Ms. Lifshitz turned to one of her captors. She couldn’t see her face, which she had covered with a black balaclava. She approached the man, who was holding a gun, shook his hand and said “shalom,” “peace” in Hebrew. This gesture, capable of literally disarming anyone with an empowering helplessness, indicates the way forward: breaking the cycle of traumatization and violence, forgiving the unforgivable, reaching out to enemies, resolving the details of coexistence and sharing a small piece of land in the eastern Mediterranean that is becoming increasingly uninhabitable, war or no war, due to the effects of catastrophic climate change.

Michael Marder (Moscow, 1980) is a philosopher and Ikerbasque research professor (Basque Foundation for Science and the University of the Basque Country). Translation by María Luisa Rodríguez Tapia.

