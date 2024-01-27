The Mexican dictator Porfirio Díaz, who died in his Parisian exile in 1915, left one of the phrases that are still frequently uttered today: “Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States.” Through that border marked by the Rio Grande, migrants, weapons and drugs cross from one side to the other, some of the main problems of both countries. But also good economic news. The data for the year that has just ended have filled this new year with optimism. The neighbors sometimes lend you the corkscrew and other times deny you the bread and salt. This year it's time to uncork.

The poor relations between the United States and China have had an unequivocal beneficiary. Mexico – with data up to last November – has practically surpassed the Asian packet in exports to the United States, its main trading partner, registering 439,000 million, compared to 393,000 for the Chinese; In the same period, money transfers from migrants to their Mexican families from the United States exceed the best forecasts, remittances have reached 57.7 billion dollars and it is expected that the accounting closing of 2023 will be close to 64 billion, a gold medal and record. Consumption up. There is more.

There is no country in the world where the word has been searched more times on Google nearshoring, that is, the relocation of companies to nearby countries to obtain greater performance thanks to cheaper labor, fundamentally. Businessmen have the term engraved in their hearts, but they also know it on the street and the Government mentions it with pride. Foreign investment (that is, gringa) achieved another record, 32.9 billion dollars between January and September, and although not everything is due to new companies but to new money in those that already exist, the immediate future is linked to that neologism: nearshoring. And there is more.

Mexico's economic strength, which international experts place above the rest of Latin America, has been seen in the best light on Wall Street. The beginning of the year was ahead of the three kings with a placement in the international markets of debt classified as historic in recent times: 7.5 billion dollars, to which the US stock market responded by demanding triple what was offered. And they just took out another 2,000 million. The Mexican Treasury's congratulations for the year were not about peace and love, but about fiscal and economic strength. And yes, there is more.

The currency has responded as expected, also showing geological solidity. The Mexican peso has appreciated 13% against the dollar, the second best performance with the permission of the Colombian currency. The exchange rate has been below 17 pesos per dollar for several months, far from the more than 20 it was quoted in previous years. The economy, like coins, has its heads and its tails, or as they say in Mexico, eagle and sun. If the currency is strong, the remittances sent by migrants lose value. All in all, things are going well in that chapter.

2024 is an election year in Mexico. On June 2, one candidate and two female candidates will face each other at the polls, of which one of them, in all probability, will be the winner, the first female president in the history of the country. The economy will not be a common topic in the campaign, at least on the part of the opposition, not to mention that the minimum wage has risen above the CPI, which everyone considers a success. It is better to insist on other issues: migrants will continue to suffer along the brave border and weapons and drugs will circulate without the need to show a passport. Poor Mexico, a country so rich and with so much poverty.

