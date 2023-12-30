Nabila Jaimes finally convinced herself that something was wrong with her daughter by giving her the Rubik's cube. Until that moment, despite all the hours that had passed, she wanted to trust what the doctors said: that if Emily spoke a little strangely and seemed lethargic, it was because the effects of anesthesia sometimes take time to wear off. But the girl had asked so insistently for her toy, she was so excited about it, that the promise that they would give her one of hers had helped convince her to go to the hospital for knee surgery. ”That's why, when her father put the bucket in her hands and she didn't even react, I saw that she wasn't well. She had a lost look on her face and her mouth was open. She was like gone, turned off,” recalls this woman born 31 years ago in Barquisimeto (Venezuela) and who has lived in Spain for more than two decades.

The girl, who was 10 years old at the time, had suffered an adverse reaction to propofol, an anesthetic used during a meniscus resection at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital (Barcelona). Although the use of the drug in minors allergic to nuts, as was their case, was not recommended in the technical sheet in 2017 – the year in which the girl was operated on -, the family assumes that what happened on that first occasion “could have be a misfortune or an accident.” What she cannot understand is that just three days later, when the little girl underwent a brain MRI to clarify what was happening, she was administered the same medication again. “The doctors didn't tell each other what had happened, otherwise I can't explain it,” muses Nabila.

After the second sedation Emily suffered a “sudden clinical worsening, with serious alterations in the level of consciousness”, the first manifestations of a long list of irreversible consequences included in the medical reports. She spent three days in the ICU and when she was finally able to return home, she did so in a wheelchair and without being able to eat, clean herself or do the most basic things for herself. In November 2017, eight months after entering the operating room, she was recognized as having “a degree of disability of 84% due to multiple mental and physical disabilities.”

Anamy, 11, plays with her sister Emily, 16, in a room in their house. massimiliano minocri

A ruling handed down by the Contentious-Administrative Court 16 of Barcelona now recognizes the family's right to be compensated with 2.72 million euros (an amount to which interest will have to be added) for the damages suffered by the girl. The judge censures the actions of the medical team and describes as “reckless” the use of propofol for the second time three days after “a serious adverse reaction” to the drug occurred in the initial operation.

The Catalan Institute of Health (ICS), the public company of the Generalitat that manages the Vall d'Hebron Hospital, and the Zurich insurer, which already rejected the family's initial claim for alleged medical malpractice, have now appealed. judgment. The health center and the Catalan Government decline to assess the ruling as the judicial process is “still open.”

Rubén Darío Delgado, from Atlas Abogados —the law firm that the Association of Victims of Health Negligence (AVINESA) has made available to the family— considers that in the case “all the elements exist that allow establishing direct financial responsibility of the administration for assistance that is far from good practice. medical that has caused very serious damage to the girl.”

Emily has suffered from knee problems since she was six years old. She had a tendency to turn her toes inward when walking and one leg was a little longer than the other, but going to rehabilitation and gait re-education was very helpful. “She loved rhythmic gymnastics, she didn't stop doing all kinds of exercises,” says her mother. A tear in the external meniscus in her left knee, however, began to cause her intense pain, which finally led her to the operating room for a usually simple intervention. Although it took her a while to convince her. “They were going to the snow with the school and just on those days they made an appointment for him to have surgery. She didn't want to miss it, but we insisted that with the operation her pain would stop. And we promised him the Rubik's cube. Then I thought about all this a lot, because, you see, it was not an urgent intervention…”, Nabila recalls with a broken voice.

Much of the 34 pages of the ruling deal with the use of propofol in minors and its potential adverse effects. The lawsuit highlights that the drug's technical information sheet—which doctors must adhere to, unless there are no better alternatives available to the patient—established in 2017 that it should not be used in “people allergic to nuts and soy” and that “the safety of propofol for the sedation of children and adolescents under 16 years of age has not been demonstrated.”

After starting anesthesia for the knee surgery, the girl suffered “an episode of hypotension lasting about ten minutes, with the appearance of metabolic acidosis,” a process in which excess acids accumulate in the tissues. If not treated in time, tissue damage can lead to shock and this in the death of the patient. The doctors managed to reverse the process by administering bicarbonate and continue with the knee operation. One of the symptoms of metabolic acidosis, however, is the confusion and lethargy that Emily suffered after the procedure.

This first use of propofol is the cause of disagreement between the different people who have intervened in the judicial process. A report from the Catalan Institute of Medical Evaluations (ICAM) concludes that “the practice did not comply with the indications of the Spanish Medicines Agency”, while several experts presented by the ICS and the insurer assure that the drug in minors, even those with allergies , “It is safe”. To support this position, they maintain that its use was “very widespread” in clinical practice, that “subsequent studies conclude that there is no contraindication” and that the drug's technical specifications “take a long time to be updated.” It was in 2022 and stopped including allergy and age contraindications.

The judge, however, rejects this defense. He insists, along the same lines as the ICAM and the lawsuit, that the facts must be judged with the data sheet in force in 2017 and highlights that the girl suffered precisely one of the adverse effects, metabolic acidosis, of which the technical file itself warned. . “Here we have a first violation of the lex artis, but not the only one,” the judge points out in the ruling.

On March 29, 2017, one day after the procedure, Emily was discharged and sent home. She was “confused,” she echoes the sentence. “Upon her arrival at her home, the girl was 'complaining and irritable with speech difficulties.' During that early morning, the minor woke up as a result of the pain, feeling unreactive and sometimes staring, ”continues her ruling.

The girl was transferred again in the morning to the Vall d'Hebron Hospital, where they continued to do tests and, at one point, she urinated on herself. This and other signs of cognitive deterioration—difficulty speaking, episodes of progressive irritability…—led to a new admission and the performance of the MRI. This ended up revealing that Emily had already suffered some damage to her brain, injuries that would later multiply.

The fact that the health center administered propofol again to the girl to carry out this test is harshly censored in medical reports and the sentence. A note in the medical history, made by professionals from Vall d'Hebron, states: “Only three days before I had had a serious adverse reaction after the administration of propofol during knee arthroscopy (hypotension + metabolic acidosis + prolonged confusional state). It is not explained how despite the history of allergies […] and with a serious adverse event that occurred only three days before, the imprudence of administering propofol to the minor was committed again.”

The judge, after listening to all the parties and analyzing the documentation of the case, considers that if “it was already unwise to give propofol to an allergic girl” in the initial operation, do it a second time “once a very serious adverse reaction had occurred.” what metabolic acidosis is like” was “reckless.”

In the living room of the family's apartment in the Bon Pastor neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​Nabila smiles as she watches her youngest daughter, Anamy, play with Emily. “The little girl has helped us a lot to carry out all this,” she says with a mixture of gratitude and admiration. “Think that she was only five years old when everything happened and for a long time she was almost left without a mother. I had to go to and from the hospital with Emily all day, so she had to be strong and brave despite how little she was. We have all had to adapt, and we continue to do so every day, but the two girls much more so,” she concludes.

