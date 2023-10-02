The double death of Oulu | Accusation of two murders: The man first shot a visiting man on the terrace and then his spouse

The suspected man has confessed to having caused the death of two people.

Oulu Two people were shot in a house in Välivainio in May, and now the prosecutor has filed two charges of murder. The shooter, a man born in 1991, is also charged with a firearms offence.

The man has confessed to the police that he shot two people and caused their death. He has been in custody since May.

The trial will start in mid-October in Oulu.

Police said earlier that the situation started when a man came to visit the apartment in Välivainio.

The police said they suspect that the man who lived in the property first shot the man who came to visit on the terrace of the apartment and then shot his spouse inside the apartment.

The suspect and both victims knew or knew each other. Police said they have an idea of ​​a motive. The police said that the events and their progression at the time could have surprised even the suspected perpetrator.