The holiday May 1, 2002 did not fall on a Sunday, but on a Wednesday. It did not coincide, like this year, with Mother’s Day, but for Rosa Neira, the woman who gave birth to Déborah Fernández-Cervera 42 years ago, the fact of being a mother took on a new meaning, of pain and struggle, from that date. On the afternoon of April 30, after going to class and to the hairdresser to shave her legs, the 22-year-old girl from Vigo went running in sports clothes towards Samil beach and never returned home. Her body was found in a ditch by a resident of the municipality of O Rosal, 40 kilometers from Vigo, 10 days later. The lady believed at first that it was a mannequin with black hair. Déborah was naked in the middle of a stage that seemed theatrical, deposited without dragging in the blind spot between the beam of light from two road lamps, partially covered with acacia branches and surrounded by red herrings, like a used condom with its sheath. , a tissue and a sweat cord. Supposedly she had been kept cold for a few days, perhaps in a closed chest, and washed carefully, because there was nothing on her skin, no incriminating mark, not even a trace of the hairdresser’s wax. But there was semen in her vagina, and forensics concluded that someone had injected it. post-mortem. The fluid did not match the genetic profile of any male close to the victim.

As inexplicable as it may be to anyone’s understanding, this case marked from the beginning by flagrant gaps and fiascos in the investigations came to be investigated with the hypothesis of sudden death. As if whoever had deposited her by the road in O Rosal had done so out of sheer panic at seeing her dead. Only the in-depth work of Déborah’s family and the massive support that the brothers and friends garnered with a campaign on social networks managed to revive three years ago the crime that had been filed in 2010 and that came to go through three judges and some eight teams from the national police and the Civil Guard. The appearance of a witness who placed the girl in a distant place from the return home itinerary drawn up by the investigators served for the police to resume work and the Tui (Pontevedra) court to reopen the case in 2019 to search for the culprits . But since then everything has been too slow, advancing at the stroke of perseverance and financial outlay of the parents of the deceased girl. This weekend Déborah Fernández-Cervera has died for the second time: 20 years have passed and the crime of murder has prescribed for any suspect that may arise.

Only the proceedings related to the girl’s ex-boyfriend, who had never been charged until two months ago, already in discount time, will remain open. Being called to testify, for the first time, in court as an investigator, for the moment the expiration of the case has been suspended for him. Both this man, who is now around 50 years old, and that graphic design student whose death caused a stir in Vigo belonged to a wealthy social circle in the Galician city.

Deborah Fernandez-Cervera Neira. Facebook

Déborah’s family has obtained new testimonies on its own, has recovered objects and circumstantial evidence, has hired several lawyers, forensic experts, computer experts and criminologists over the years who have scrutinized all the possibilities. She has also managed to get Tui’s Investigating Court number 2 to allow the review, by Lazarus Technology – a company that worked on the analysis of Diana Quer’s mobile – of the young woman’s personal computer. The objective was to find her last emails and communications through the messaging systems of the time to know her contacts in those dates prior to her death in which, according to friends and teachers, Déborah Fernández seemed sad. But after two decades with the device sealed in court, this year it was discovered that the hard drive had been formatted.

In 2021, the lawyers also managed to get the judge to authorize the exhumation of the body from the family vault to search for new clues. From the nails, which surprisingly had not been analyzed at the time, fibers and hairs were recovered. DNA tests found “partial matches” of a hair with a witness in the case, but the results were inconclusive. According to Ramón Amoedo, the family’s lawyer, the judge decreed this week that this person had “nothing to do with it” after hearing, a few days ago, the “strong statement from the doctors of the National Institute of Toxicology”, in charge of the analyzes .

Image of one of the posters denouncing the disappearance of Déborah Fernández. EFE

The unowned hair belongs neither to the victim nor to the only individual investigated. PPS-LL., Déborah’s ex-boyfriend, lived between Latin America and Vigo, in charge of family businesses related to frozen seafood. In Vigo, where she was when the young woman died, he had and has a group of close friends in the elite Club de Campo who have always defended her innocence. That day they placed him playing sports with them in the social facilities, away from Samil and Déborah’s house. But the family of the deceased girl has been drawing attention for years, among other details, about the statement of the employee of a robotic car park in the port area of ​​Vigo, who at the beginning of the investigations said that the strong smell that the car of the now investigated came off. Déborah’s ex-partner blamed the stench on “a box of prawns” that had thawed in the trunk due to an oversight.

Although this man had testified several times before the police, until March 11 he did not do so in court. Upon entering, one of Déborah’s sisters, Rosa Fernández-Cervera, told her “now you’re going to have your chance”, and the accused’s lawyer jumped: “Shut up, you were prettier.” The tension in the air lasted a little over two hours, the time it took for the ex-boyfriend to answer the questions of the magistrate, the prosecution and his own legal representative. At the exit (and before any of the women gathered at the doors to ask for “justice for Déborah” said goodbye to the suspect yelling “I hope you don’t sleep”), the lawyer for the victim’s family assured that the defendant’s statement had been “different” from all those provided to the police, also different from each other. “There is not a statement of his that is similar to the others,” Amoedo ironically ditched while describing the investigation since May 1, 2002 as “botched.” It is as if from the beginning all the negative forces of the universe had been ally to make this a perfect crime. Perhaps that is why the investigators once baptized the case as Operation Arcano.