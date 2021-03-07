Conmebol announced the rescheduling of the fifth and sixth days of the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022, due to the refusal of European clubs to give up their players due to the mandatory quarantine that they should comply with upon their return.

The worst fears surrounding the first date of the year for the South American World Cup qualifiers came true this Saturday, March 6. The council of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) met this Saturday virtually with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and agreed not to hold the fifth and sixth days of these qualifiers, scheduled to be played on 25, 26 and 30 of March.

“The decision is due to the impossibility of having all the South American players in a timely manner,” explains the Conmebol statement. And it is that, for several weeks, there has been speculation about the future of these parties due to the conditions of the pandemic.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain or Germany, South American players returning from the playoffs should undergo a ten-day quarantine upon arrival. This represents an important loss for the clubs of the old continent at a key moment of the season, with the domestic leagues reaching their final stage, and with the Champions League advancing in its round of 16.

“The clubs pay the players, that means we have to be the priority,” Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said this week.

In addition, the specific situation in some countries such as Brazil was of concern. In this nation, infections not only continue to rise, but in recent days there have been record numbers of deaths from Covid-19. Faced with this scenario, the Colombian government had already expressed on Friday that it would “see it difficult” for a flight to enter from Brazil. This had left in the air the meeting between the coffee growers and the five-time champions of the world, which was to be played in Barranquilla on March 26.

The task of rescheduling a double date with a tight calendar

Conmebol explains that “FIFA will analyze the rescheduling of the date, in coordination with Conmebol and the member associations.” According to the EFE Agency, the expectation of the ten presidents of the confederations is to carry out this postponed date between September and October.

The issue lies in the Copa América, which will be played between June 11 and July 10 in Colombia and Argentina, something that further adjusts the calendar.

The conditions of the pandemic also raise questions about this tournament, but this Saturday the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, said on Caracol Radio that this appointment is kept on schedule.

