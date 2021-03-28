A double save of Gabriel Arias at the dawn of the second half of the classic against River made Racing keep zero at the Monumental and start the trip back to Avellaneda with a point in his pocket.

Gabriel Arias saved Racing with a double save against Nicolás de la Cruz and Julián Álvarez.

They were five minutes into the complementary stage when a violation by Juan José Cáceres on Matías Suárez at the goal of the area gave River a good opportunity to take the lead through the stopped ball. That foul, it is worth saying, earned the Racing player a warning, who eight minutes later would commit another infraction to Suárez and he would be sent off for a double yellow. But Before, of course, there was the double cover of Arias.

The archer of the Academy He showed off first against Nicolás de la Cruz, rejecting his free kick shot, low, powerful, at the far post, and on Julián Álvarez later, in the rebound after the Uruguayan shot: River’s boy wanted to put the ball back into the area and the goalkeeper, from the ground, did not allow it.

The appearance of the Racing captain was key. He kept Racing’s fence undefeated and endured, like the whole team, River’s onslaught after Cáceres left them with one less.