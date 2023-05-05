The world economic situation is hard, every day there seem to be more interested in saving. If you like pick ups, electric cars and not spending much, you will love this. A double cabin electric van that arrives by parcel.

Now, some of the more difficult questions remain to be answered: Where and how can I buy it for 48 thousand pesos per unit? If it arrives by parcel, in which sales app can I find it? What are your characteristics? is it safe?

This 2023 five-door, four-seat, rear-wheel-drive, solar-charging unit with many other features is built in China by the brand MANGIAunder the Double row pickup model.

Where to buy / price

We will not give you information that could be misleading about this electric car, so pay close attention: if you want to buy it for 2 thousand 720 dollars Americans, that is, just over 48 thousand pesos, you must order two units.

Don’t be discouraged if it only reaches you for one or you want to make the purchase to test it, you have the option to pay 2 thousand 920 dollars, or 52 thousand 387 pesos Mexicans according to the change in May 2023.

Now yes, where and how did you buy this electric truck? To purchase the vehicle you must enter the Alibaba website or application, we recommend creating a free account to continue with the process.

Now search for ‘High-speed electric van’ and scroll through the options until you find the one in this image.

Now you need to contact the seller, we recommend you choose a written communication channel, it is common for merchants to speak English, in the worst case Chinese or Mandarin.

Alibaba handles Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, among many others, as payment methods.

The delivery time varies between 15 and 20 days, depending on the number of units you buy.

Guide to buy step by step:

Enter/download Alibaba.

Create free account.

Search ‘High-speed electric van’.

Search for it among other options.

Contact supplier to arrange shipment.

Pay in one of the methods they handle.

Characteristics

This electric pickup truck two cabins is left-hand drive, with batteries that take 6 to 8 hours to charge and offer a guarantee of 50,000 to 80,000 km in its useful time.

It has four seats and its dimensions are 3.7 meters x 1.45 meters x 1.6 meters. Its rear shock absorbers are Multi-link and as a braking system it has discs both front and rear.

This pickup does not have airbags., one of the most important sections in the segment of passenger safety. On the other hand, it has ABS brakes.

It has a touch screen, its headlights are halogen, the seats are covered in fabric, it has a USB port, a reversing camera and a top speed 55km/h.