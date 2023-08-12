The worldwide transfer market still has many pending movements to close. The transfer period has been very busy in all the leagues in the world and in general, several of the Mexicans in European soccer have moved clubs and in the process of doing so there is one of the men who most requires it, it is by Cesar Montes. The Espanyol de Barcelona center-back, after being relegated with the team, is seeking accommodation within the old continent, a task that has not been easy at all.
It is known that the national team is liked by several teams in Europe, not only in Spain, but the only formal offer that the Espanyol team has on the table today from Club América. However, during the week we informed you in 90min that there were a couple of teams within the Iberian country that were preparing to move for the national defender. KeryNews confirms that the two clubs are Almería and the Osasuna team.
The source points out that these two teams have in mind the possible signing of César, however, it is the Almería team that is about to present an offer of between 8 and 9 million dollars for the purchase of Montes, while Osasuna continues analyzing how viable the movement is, since it is known that the team is not in the best financial state. Now, the Mexican hopes to close a transfer within Spain as soon as possible, since he has no desire to return to Liga MX.
