Dossier case, the surprise, we are heading towards a maxi trial

Luca Palamara, former member of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and youngest president of the National Magistrates Association but also the first case of a former member of the CSM removed from the judicial system. Of him, with Alessandro Sallusti, the book Il Sistema, on the intricacies of the Italian judicial power, which tells how appointments and careers within the judiciary, are often the result of agreements and compromises that transcend individual merits. After the magistrates' hearings Raffaele Cantone and Giovanni Melillo and the commander of the GdF Andrea De Gennaro, we heard it on dossier case



From your experience, is there an instigator behind this dossier affair?

Normally there is always an instigator behind it and at least, I would say, there are also those who are in some way interested in knowing this news. I say this from my experience in that world, in quotation marks, let's call it that, where confidential information circulates, which concerns not only the specific matter of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate, but more generally, also the judicial offices, as the investigation by Perugia.

Who are we talking about?

Fundamentally of three categories of people: firstly journalists, secondly the world of entrepreneurship, thirdly belonging to the world of instructions, who can range from magistrates to members of the Guardia di Finanza and other police forces, who not having immediate management and control of the data, they do not directly access that data, in some way they have an interest in knowing it… for other situations.

Given the extension of the fields touched upon, in the case called dossiers, we go from politicians to sports professionals, doctors, to second level managers, lawyers, there is everything, the idea of ​​a sort of organized instigators has been raised in a group

In reality the problem is more widespread, because it did not only concern members of the world of politics, there were specific checks on certain characters and certain situations.

But is there a Deep State, a State within a State that then does other things?

There is a Deep State. There is a world, a place in which to be the first to control and have confidential information and this constitutes a blackmail weapon.

And how is this blackmail exercised?

This blackmail is exercised, for example, through a publication in a newspaper which somehow derails an appointment in the State. Let's think about one story above all, what happened with the appointment of Marcello Viola to the Rome Prosecutor's Office. The publication of confidential news, on There Republic And Corriere della Sera, blew up the appointment of Marcello Viola as Prosecutor of Rome. In this case, which we are seeing, certain news concerning the reporting of suspicious operations was finalized in conjunction with certain appointments concerning the world of politics, so much so that there was then a complaint from Crosetto, therefore in the Deep State these news serves as a tool for sniping.

In the history of Italy, other times it has happened that ministers presented complaints similar to that of Crosetto, for revelations about their lives, but nothing happened. What's different today, if you had to say it based on your experience of many years in institutions?

This time the novel element is twofold. Firstly, access to an impressive database that in some way affects the lives of Italian citizens from an economic point of view. So this is certainly a strong thing, of a use that has partly been made of reporting suspicious transactions. And the second is that, since the diffusion of this news is decisive and many of the offended people have learned of attacks against them from reading the newspapers, we would probably be in the presence of a maxi-trial. All those who have been victims of access, in some way, must be informed and advised to participate in the proceedings.

The control mechanism today seems to me to be exercised on data sensitive to people's economic lives. Is this an important element compared to the past, where a lot of focus was also placed on private aspects or not?

I would say yes, it is the most salient effect, so much so that even within the judiciary the management of this data, the centralization, created a strong reason, in quotation marks, for conflict between the district prosecutor's offices and the national anti-mafia prosecutor's office. The centralization at the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office has certainly posed a big problem, because we have a single database, where we can have control and which excludes the district prosecutor's offices in the first instance and which also poses a political problem, one which today it is pouring on Cafiero De Raho, on the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutors who I would say, without interruption, have gone from being National Anti-Mafia Prosecutors to members of parliament, especially of parties, in quotation marks, of the left.

So is there a problem with concentrating a bunch of information in one place!?

Two further major problems emerge, also in light of the hearing of the Prosecutor of DNA Melillo. The first is certainly that the control system failed because evidently a control system was not effective. In the hearing at the Anti-Mafia commission Melillo says that the control system has been resolved, so we have overcome one problem. The second remains, that is, that the justice administration system, the IT systems, are obsolete systems and we have no news, for example, that the computers or servers within the National Anti-Mafia Directorate have been changed. This poses a security problem and also poses a problem of compliance with community legislation which from this point of view, however, presupposes that the data is transmitted in perfectly suitable and functioning IT systems. So we are certainly in the presence of problems that in some way even the government today must face and resolve.