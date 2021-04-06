Marco Reus, who had not scored a goal since December, reappeared in a big way with the permission of Haaland, a brilliant assistant, to confirm that Manchester City got into a mess. The tie, which was advertised as a parade for the English team, was anything but unbalanced. Reus’ 1-1 reflected on the scoreboard the problems that surprised City throughout the night. De Bruyne and Foden, protagonists in both goals, managed to take the game forward. But the tie opens wide.

The managers who led the Dortmund entourage in Manchester came convinced that their team would have very little chance of responding to the overwhelming game of the rival who had fallen in luck. They were wrong. Something similar happened at Sánchez Pizjuán when Edin Terzic, the babbling rookie who sits on the German club’s bench, acted as if all was lost. Once again freed from his scruples, the coach got rid of Delaney and gave the reins of the team to Dahoud and Can; extended Guerreiro’s journey by joining it with the interiors and freed the impetuous Bellingham from administrative functions to assign him greater weight in the attack, a line where he surprised with the debut as a starter of Ansgar Knauff, a 19-year-old youth squad whose mission consisted of running to the back of the City sides. Surrounded by that company, Marco Reus received balls that hooked him to the game. With Reus present in almost every play, Dortmund went from practicing the vulgar football that it exhibits in the Bundesliga to transforming into something more than a stunned procession following in Haaland’s footsteps.

Regaining their adventurous nature, Dortmund provoked a surprised reaction in City. The Premier League leader, so accustomed to dominating every game, suffered to find his place on the pitch against an opponent who was filtering passes with disinhibition. A precise departure from Akanji and a combination of Dahoud with Reus and Haaland, led to a left-footed shot from Bellingham that forced the first stop of the night. Ederson cleared the ball and verified that if his team did not impose on the pressure as usual, the work would accumulate in his area.

Dortmund insisted. Against the indecisive air that characterizes him in the German championship, he took a step forward at the Etihad. Every time he was able to advance, he was under pressure. Many times staying hand in hand behind. Suicidal. Cancelo began to hide so that they would not give him the ball at the start, Rodri lived under harassment, Gundogan was blurred in his attempt to support behind, and Dias and Stones could not close the space that separated them from the steering wheels. Every City relationship with the ball was problematic and in defensive transitions it failed to interrupt passing lanes. From the band, Guardiola contemplated the scene with concern when the enemy came to his aid.

Emre Can, who must be lost after playing one day as a winger, another as a center-back and another as a midfielder, misjudged a delivery with his bad leg. The ball, which was going to Guerreiro, ended up on Mahrez’s left foot, which must be the consistency of a sponge. The Algerian gave it to De Bruyne and the Belgian led one of those counterattacks in which he is grown. Few players know how to drive the ball so fast and at the same time control everything that moves ahead with their eyes. His pass to Foden ended in a cross. The ball traveled the entire area and was off the back line when it found Mahrez’s left foot, again. Then the tense pass went to De Bruyne, who sent it to the net with a whip. 20 minutes had not elapsed and City breathed: 1-0.

Ovidiu Hategan, the referee, made two decisive decisions. First, he annulled a penalty in favor of City – an apparent foul by Can on Rodri at the start of a lateral foul – at the direction of the VAR. Then he whistled a foul from Bellingham to Moraes just when the Englishman was alone before the goal.

The second half was a war of attrition. City managed their advantage with usury and Dortmund lost energy pending what Haaland invented. It was then that Ederson parried a heads-up with the Norwegian, who spun and downed Dias before staying in front of the goalkeeper. The play anticipated the 1-1, the work of a prodigious pass from Haaland to Reus. The tie seemed sealed when De Bruyne enabled Gundogan with Meunier’s permission. Assisted by the German, Foden put the 2-1 on the horn and closed an unexpected first act.

