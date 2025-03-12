The path of Barça towards the semifinals of the Champions passes through the Signal Iduna Park of Dortmund, a hell that in the middle of Holy Week will issue a sentence. Borussia won this Wednesday in Lille and summoned with the Barca in the quarterfinals, who already faced this same course in the sixth jonada of the league, with Barca triumph in the Ruhr basin 2-3.

The Flick team expected rival after his exhibition against Benfica, with Unl Lille that started with the advantage of settler the tie at home, in Pierre Mauroy, while the Dortmund played with his extensive experience in the competition despite the 1-1 harvested in Germany. In the end, the history and veteran of the yellow ones were imposed, which left the surprising gene team, capable of reaching the eighths without going through the playoff.

Straight to eighths

The Lille had been one of the surprises of the group stage at the end of the top eight

He dreamed the Lille for a long time, to meet 1-0 in a play that left Dortmund’s defense badly. One counter that ended David’s shot, who slipped meekly below Kobel’s legs. An unworthy goal of the Champions League.

The Dortmund was somewhat stunned and although it generated a couple of occasions before the break, a triple of those film, was unable to match the forces, facing the second part against the strings.

The drawing channel changed radically at the beginning of the second half, when a slight contact of Meunier with Guirassy was decreed as a penalty. With all the tranquility of the world, Emre Can found the network with a very focused shot.

From the tie, the duel became a yellow monologue, with continuous arrivals before an development -unwatch, with many defensive deficiencies. After several attempts, Beier signed the final 1-2 with a large maneuver and an postermark. The Dortmund, current runner -up of the Champions League, was going to stay alive. Barça already awaits you.

Technical file

1 – Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Ismily (Gudmundsson, m.67); Makau (André Gomes, m.83), André, Boucdi (Fernandez-Pardo, m.74); HAIR (AKPOM, M.67), David, Haraldsson (Sahraoui, M.83)

2 – Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Gross (Salih Özcan, m.85), Anton (Bensebaini, m.72), Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Can; ADEYEMI (Gittens, m.79), Brandt (Chukwueka, m.85), Beier (Reyna, m.85); Guirassy

Goals: 1-0, M.5: David; 1-1, m.54: Can (p); 1-2, m.65: Beier

Referee: Sandro Scharer (SUI). He admonished the locals Meunier (52) and Mukau (83) and the Visitors Anton (32) and Gross (51),

Incidents: Latch back of the round of 16 of the Champions League played at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille against about 50,000 spectators.