Hermosillo, Sonora. The Dorados de Sinaloa team still does not know what it is to win this year, after tonight they lost again in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Expansion League, this time on their visit to the Cimarrones de Sonora by score of 2-0.

The duel corresponded to the eighth date of the championship. This was the sixth loss in a row for the Big Fish, who is still sunk in last place in the general table.

Los Dorados were the ones who had the first clear options for danger, but could not convert. The youthful Christian Castillo was close to opening the scoring for the Sinaloan team after he had a one-on-one against the Cimarrones goalkeeper Gabino Espino, but it was the goalkeeper who won the battle with a saving slap.

Little by little, Cimarrones played better and opened the scoring at minute 27, when Francisco Acuña carried the ball down the right wing and sent a service into the area for the arrival of Edson Torres, who finished off with a header to make it 1-0.

Starting the second half, the Dorados came close to drawing a tie, when Aarón Mejía found a rebound in the area and took a shot that hit the post.

Later, Mejía himself complicated everything for Pez when he was sent off for a second yellow card after 87 minutes. Cimarrones sentenced the game to 92, when Salvador Manríquez made it 2-0 with a shot from outside the area.

With this new defeat, the Great Fish remains in 18th place in the general table (last) with only one point. Cimarrones reached 15 points to settle in third place. Los Dorados will receive Tepatitlán on Wednesday, March 1, in actions on date 9.