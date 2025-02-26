Good year for Teruel’s ham. The Denomination of Protected Origin (DOP) Ham and Paleta de Teruel has closed the year 2024 with 237,565 marked hams and 215,463 marked pallets.

These figures consolidate the growth trend within a context in which a lower product load is produced in the cured ham sector in the warehouses of the dryers due to fluctuations in production and demand. A situation that has been saved by the positioning of the DOP companies, which has allowed to maintain an optimal level of certifications and ensure the quality of the product, point from the denomination of protected origin.

DOP balance data reflects that, as regards the parts suitable in slaughterhouse, there have been a total of a total of 333,762 Perniles and 277,748 pallets, adding more than 600,000 pieces. A figure with which it will contribute to the progressive recovery of stocks in the inscribed dryers.

In addition, the stabilization of fresh product prices and the increase in cured ham sales have favored this positive evolution, which has been increased by a greater appreciation of consumers towards products of differentiated quality. It also grows in international markets in which Teruel Dop ham is gaining recognition and prestige.

DOP has intensified in recent years its commercial activity, apart from valueing production. Two axes of action with which it has achieved new markets and consolidate in which it is present.

IGP, at a good pace

In addition to the DOP, the Protected Geographic Identification (IGP) Pork of Teruelwhich is the first certification of fresh pork of differentiated quality in Spain.

In this case, they have qualified as Apts 65,046 Half channels. This figure supposes 1,874,806 kilos of pork with quality certification. At the moment, selected cuts such as secret, needle, loin or dam have begun to make a hole successfully at points of sale.

These are data that predict a good evolution in the Pork PPI of Teruel before its first year of journey in which both distributors and consumers are being consolidated.

Objectives 2025

With these figures from both the PPE and the DOP, the objective for 2025 is to continue promoting the recognition and prestige of the palette and ham of Teruel and of pork for what is expected to carry out campaigns in both national and international markets.

These actions will focus both to publicize the quality and particularities of products and foster your consumption for the greater awareness of the consumer about its benefits and characteristics.

In addition, we will work from the Regulatory Council with the companies to consolidate the Pork IGP of Teruel to support its market positioning and promote the creation of value around the products of differentiated quality.

In this line, initiatives will be implemented PRODUCERS SUPPORTpromoting the modernization of facilities, process optimization and the development of new product lines adapted to the demands of the current consumer.