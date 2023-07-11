Home page World

Coach inferno on the Italian motorway: thick smoke rose from the tunnel. © Twitter.com

A coach simply burst into flames in the middle of a tunnel near Genoa. 37 people had to be taken to the hospital after the horror fire.

Cinque Terre – What a nightmare: A coach traveling on the A12 motorway from the coastal region of Cinque Terre in Liguria towards Genoa in Italy suddenly caught fire in a tunnel on Sunday afternoon (July 9) – and burned out completely . The bus driver prevented the worst. Nevertheless, a total of 37 bus passengers had to be hospitalized after the flames inferno.

Tunnel inferno on Italy highway: “The doors are on fire, I thought I was dying”

The fire happened in Italy on Sunday, where chilling details emerged about a German who ran over a family. All that was left of the coach was a tin skeleton in a dark tunnel. The vehicle was driving on the A12 motorway last hot summer Sunday to return to Portovenere and the Cinque Terre to Lomazzo in the Como region. It became a charred wreck within an hour, devoured by the blazing inferno that erupted on the bus.

Horror fire in the tunnel: the driver of the coach prevented the tragedy

It could have been a tragedy. But that was prevented by the courageous driver of the burning coach. The flames emanated from the front of the vehicle, presumably due to overheating. However, the man first let all the passengers out before exiting the burning vehicle himself: “It was fantastic, he came back on board to help those who couldn’t get out, a lady in shock couldn’t get out. He took care of it,” eyewitnesses said La Republica.

“These 400 meters were endless”: Coach passengers can save themselves from the tunnel

Other passengers said in shock: “There were five of us, first there was a noise, then a very loud bang and smoke. At first the doors wouldn’t open, but when they finally opened I tripped and fell to the floor, getting kicked. In the end I made it out of the tunnel with the others and we all hugged.”

The passengers of the completely burned-out vehicle told the Italian newspaper: “These 400 meters never ended, the driver was fantastic.” But not only those who were on the bus escaped from the tunnel. Motorists driving through the long A12 tunnel also abandoned their cars and fled on foot.

Coach inferno in the tunnel: 37 people taken to the hospital

Even if the big tragedy was prevented, 37 tourists still ended up in the hospital. No one was seriously injured, but 25 people had to be hospitalized between San Martino and Galliera for inhaling thick smoke in the more than a kilometer and a half (1680 meters) ” Monte Giugo ” tunnel. Another twelve passengers were treated with shock. Among them Pamela Pingardo from Saronno: “Smoke, the race to the light, the worst experience ever. I will never forget it,” the Italian newspaper quoted the bus passenger.