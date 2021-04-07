First of all, I don’t want this text to be misinterpreted. Because we are going to deal with the issue of cyclists-drivers and I know that people get touchy. But this Easter, two similar episodes have happened in a few days in my environment, and the only thing I want is to raise awareness about an act that causes numerous accidents of cyclists on the road and that are easily avoidable.

I put you in situation. Holy Wednesday. In an urban crossing on a national highway where cars park in a line at the foot of the road, a driver who has just parked on the right side opens the door without being aware that a cyclist was passing by the car.

The man on the bike makes a sudden and instinctive change of trajectory so as not to collide with the door and he succeeds… but next to him another vehicle was overtaking him, which overwhelmed him completely. In fact, the cyclist is under the car and several neighbors who were on the street have to lift it by hand so that the medical services can remove the cyclist. Fortunately, everything was left in several broken ribs because the car that was passing was not going very fast.

Holy Friday. Urban journey but not in the center of a town, but at the exit. Cars are also parked online on the shoulder of the road. The same. A driver parks and opens the door without being aware that a cyclist is passing by. The cyclist does the same again, take the turn when he sees that a wall is planted in front of him, but he does not have time to get around the obstacle completely.

He hits the door with one leg, being thrown into the lane of the road he was traveling on and falling to the ground. Nearby cars stop, call for medical services and take him to the hospital with a broken ankle. That little is what could have been done, really.

As I say, I will not make accusations or criminalize anyone. But all this can be avoided by looking in the rear-view mirror a few seconds before opening the door. The English call this type of accident ‘dooring’, and in Spanish they are called ‘open door accidents’. There are few studies on this, but those that we know say that 80% of these accidents end in serious injuries for the cyclist. Let’s think that crashing at 30 kilometers per hour –which is a speed more than acceptable for anyone riding a bicycle- against an open car door is like hitting a wall head-on.

So please, it’s critical to automate that simple behavior. Park, look in the rear view mirror, and do not open until the road is clear. We can also first make a timid opening of about 10 degrees of angle so that they see that we intend to leave and can start the maneuver with more time and guarantees. In addition, the driver is not free of risk if he goes out very often or, instead of a bike, what is passing next to the car is a motorcycle. For example. According to a 2011 study, more than 20% of bicycle accidents were open-door. We could reduce cyclist claims by a fifth with this simple habit. Better safe than sorry.