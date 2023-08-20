The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group announced that the deadline for receiving applications for participation in the eighth annual Abu Dhabi Awards for Sustainable Entrepreneurship is the first of next September.

These awards are distinguished for being the only independent annual awards in the region that are awarded for the achievements of organizations in the leadership of sustainability.

It includes six categories: Best Sustainability Report, Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Sustainability Leader, Best Sustainability Manager, Best Sustainability Communication Program, and Best Energy Management Initiative. The entries will be evaluated by an independent jury that includes a group of prominent sustainability experts, while the awards ceremony will be held on the third of next October.

The group’s international partnerships were carefully developed and resulted in events and activities that contributed to the introduction of concepts such as the circular economy with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the strategic role of sustainable finance through collaboration with the Accounting for Sustainability Project, and also participation in enhancing the value of nature through other partnerships. .