The National Elections Commission announces the opening of applications to withdraw from the 2023 Federal National Council election race, for candidates who do not wish to continue running, starting next Monday for two days, so that the “final withdrawal” door closes at the end of next Tuesday, to be the deadline that may It includes any candidate who wishes to request the withdrawal of his candidacy for the Council membership elections and to withdraw from the electoral race.

The committee stated that, as of the end of the working day on Tuesday, September 27, all remaining candidates (who have not withdrawn) whose names are included in the final lists are considered final candidates for Council membership until the end of the voting process and the announcement of the results, noting that the executive instructions for the elections oblige the candidate withdrawing from the electoral race to remove all His electoral campaign manifestations, within a week at most from the date of his withdrawal.

Candidates for the Council elections continue to promote themselves and their programs on various social media, media and advertising platforms authorized for them, as part of the electoral propaganda campaigns that will continue until the third of next October.

The committee called on the candidates to invest optimally in the remaining period of advertising campaigns, by developing electoral programs that are closer to the citizen and more capable of meeting his needs, stressing the importance of enhancing interaction between voters and candidates by reviewing each candidate’s programs and examining their contents to choose their representatives in the Federal National Council. In a way that ensures the access of those they choose to the Council, so that the citizen becomes more contributing and effective in strengthening the role of the Federal National Council to be the authority most capable of conveying citizens’ issues and responding to their aspirations and desires.

She pointed out that the candidates for the Council elections are aware of the national responsibility they bear towards the voters and towards the national electoral entitlement as a whole, which requires everyone to put the interests of the nation and the citizen in their electoral programs above all else, and to adhere to the controls of electoral campaigns.

According to the National Elections Commission, candidates are prohibited from using the electoral campaign for any purpose other than its intended purpose (promoting their candidacy and electoral programmes), or interfering with the privacy of any voter or candidate, or receiving any money or donations from natural or legal persons, whether Emirati or foreign, in addition to The ceiling for spending on electoral propaganda should not exceed three million dirhams.

The committee also warned candidates against offering or promising to provide any in-kind or material gifts to voters, or resorting to using violence or threatening to use it against any voters or candidates, or committing any action that would disturb the peace or undermine the national security of the state, stressing that it is completely prohibited. The candidate must use the official state emblem or its symbols in meetings, advertisements, and electoral bulletins, as well as all types of writings and drawings used in electoral propaganda.

The list of propaganda prohibitions for candidates included the use of associations, clubs, schools, universities, institutes, places of worship, hospitals, public parks, commercial centers, public institutions and facilities, or governmental and semi-governmental buildings, whether federal or local, for electoral propaganda, and not exploiting religion or affiliation. Tribal or ethnic for electoral purposes, or using loudspeakers in electoral propaganda except in halls and halls designated for this purpose, and not pasting leaflets, advertisements, or any type of writing, drawings, or pictures on vehicles of all kinds.