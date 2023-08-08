The National Elections Committee announced the opening of candidacy for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 for a period of four days, from 15 to 18 August.

The committee emphasized that everyone who wishes to run, whose names appear on the lists of electoral bodies, must submit an application for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and on the smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, where applicants must ensure that they complete the registration procedures for the digital identity (UAE Pass) before starting the procedures for candidacy registration applications. In the event that it is not possible to register via the website or smart application, the candidate can submit a candidacy application – by himself or through an agent on his behalf under a special power of attorney – to the committee of the emirate whose name was mentioned in the electoral college, where the committee of each emirate will receive the candidacy forms after ensuring that the conditions are met. The legal requirements required by the candidacy applicant, then it shall submit it to the National Elections Committee – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

The committee announced the opening of the door for candidacy through the website and smart application, starting from August 15 at eight in the morning until August 18 at four in the evening, UAE time, while the candidate registration centers receive applications for candidacy during the same period, from eight in the morning until four in the evening.

She stressed the importance of fully adhering to the executive instructions that were issued, in order to ensure the highest levels of integrity and transparency in the implementation of the electoral process.

And the National Elections Committee indicated that a set of conditions must be met for those who wish to run for the Federal National Council elections, which is that the candidate must be a citizen of one of the federation’s emirates, and permanently reside in the emirate that he represents in the council (and that his name is included in the list of the authority and that he be not less than 25 Gregorian years at the closing of the door for candidacy, and that he enjoys civil capacity, of good conduct and good reputation, and that he has never been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, unless he has been rehabilitated according to the law, and that He shall have sufficient knowledge of reading and writing.

The committee stated that in order to complete the nomination process, it is necessary for the candidate to be registered in the digital identity system (UAEPass), otherwise he will not be able to submit his candidacy application through the electronic candidate registration system remotely, whether from inside or outside the country, and that a registration fee of $ 3000 dirhams through the electronic payment system when submitting the candidacy application (which is a non-refundable fee).

The committee also stated that the applicant for candidacy from the employees (federal, local and private sector) or from the military capacity, or from the members of the existing Federal National Council, must submit a certificate stating that he obtained a leave from his employer, starting from the fourth of next September until the 13th of next October.

A member of the judicial authority seeking candidacy must present a certificate proving his definitive resignation from his position with the candidacy application. A current member of the Federal National Council wishing to run again must submit a certificate from the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council stating that he has ceased to perform the duties of his membership in the Council and its committees from The date is from the 4th of September to the 13th of October.

The Supreme Elections Committee called on a retired member of the electoral bodies (whether civilian or military) who is not currently working, and who wishes to apply for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, to submit a certificate stating that he is retired, while acknowledging that he is not currently working in any government agency (federal or local). ) or in the private sector, while the committee confirmed that the provision that applies to the employee applies to the retired (whether civilian or military) who is currently working, as he is obligated to submit a certificate stating that he obtained a leave from his employer from the date of the fourth of September until the 13th of next October .

The committee did not oblige the following professions to submit any certificates in order to apply for candidacy, and they are: the private business owner, who is anyone who owns an establishment of any kind or activity and employs his workers, as well as the self-employed, who is anyone who provides – on his own and in his personal name – technical services to his clients technical, marketing, or others, whether from his place of residence or from any other place he chooses, as well as the self-employed, who is anyone who practices a profession that depends on his person and practices it in his own place, such as lawyers, doctors, engineers, and the like, and the committee did not oblige the worker for himself – and he is Anyone who practices for his own account a commercial, industrial, agricultural or other activity – by submitting any certificates.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that a member of the Electoral College of People of Determination, who meets the required legal conditions, can apply for a medical report through the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection or its smart application, as it provided a special form for those wishing to run for the Federal National Council elections. The National Elections Committee has identified nine centers for registering candidacy applications, in the event that a member of the electoral college is unable to register his candidacy application through the website or smart application of the committee.

These centers are distributed as follows: three centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor. In the Emirate of Dubai, the Hatta Hall (C&D) has been allocated in the Dubai World Trade Center, and in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Consultative Council building has been identified, and in the Emirate of Ajman, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall has been identified in the Ajman Museum, and in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, a building has been identified. The Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain – the first floor, and in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center was located in Al Dhait, and in the Emirate of Fujairah, the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the eighth floor.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the candidate has the right to withdraw his candidacy (i.e. withdraw the candidacy application) by notifying the Emirate Committee during the period from 25 to 26 September.

She pointed out that each candidate has to choose his representative from among those registered in the Electoral College of the emirate to which he belongs, provided that applications for selecting candidates’ agents are submitted to the emirate’s committee during the period from 27 to 28 of next September.

The role of the candidate’s agent is limited to attending the voting process and counting procedures, and he exercises the candidate’s powers in this regard within the limits of his agency.

The committee also confirmed the availability of all forms related to registration of candidacy applications on the website of the National Elections Committee, where all applicants can obtain any of these forms. More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages.

