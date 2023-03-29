After leaving the house of the Big Brother VIPi Donnalisi they are living their romance off cameras. Over the last few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi has let herself go to some unpublished statements regarding her love life with Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria they are one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, the couple would already be ready to expand the family.

To bring that out background Antonella Fiordelisi took care of it. In fact, on the occasion of ainterview released to Azzurra della Penna and Valerio Palmieri, the former gieffina spoke about the wish to become a mother:

Well actually we had also talked about it at home, since it’s an important story we also thought about going further in the future, for the first time I thought of becoming a mother, yes, but I only thought about it with him, it’s one thing important. He had already told me this initially, he had told me ‘I want to become a father with you.

Subsequently, the former fencer faced another theme. In detail, he silenced i rumors according to which she herself forbade Edoardo Donnamaria to get in touch with Nicole Murgia. These were hers words:

At home I told him ‘you made me feel really bad I don’t know if I’ll go back with you, because with your attitudes you made me feel bad, I don’t accept these things.’ He told me I promise you…in the hut, whatever happens I don’t want to make you feel bad anymore. Since I haven’t been very fair to you I will have nothing to do with these people.

So it seems that Fiordelisi would not have imposed anything on her boyfriend. On the contrary, the choice not to see and hear more Nicole Murgia would have been taken spontaneously by the famous face of Forums. Meanwhile, it appears that the love story dei Donnalisi is proceeding at full speed and who knows, in addition to pregnancy, there could also be a unexpected wedding. We just have to find out!