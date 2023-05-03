On the occasion of their first six months together, the Donnalisis indulge in romantic celebrations

Without a shadow of a doubt, i Donnalisi they have become one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of entertainment. Over the past few days, the two have celebrated their anniversary and on the occasion of such a special day they have given themselves a romantic surprise. Let’s find out all the details together.

It has now been six months since Antonella Fiordelisi And Edoardo Donnamaria they met in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Currently, the couple is experiencing their own love story outside the walls of the most spied on house in Italy and everything seems to be going swimmingly.

The recent ones have proved it festivities of which the Donnalisis became protagonists on the occasion of their anniversary. Edoardo Donnamaria wanted to organize a sweet surprise for his girlfriend. All of this has been documented by herself through a series of photo posted on his Instagram profile. From the images in question, we can observe festoons, balloons and the word “love” on the bed. Also there is a composition of Kinder bars and everything appears in the shape of a heart. These were the words written in support of the caption in the post:

Half a year together.

Contrary to what many might think, there are currently more Donnalisis united that never. During their stay in the seventh edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the couple she had clashed many times. Despite this, it now seems that both have managed to get it right equilibrium.

In fact, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria already live together in the city of Milan in her house and have numerous projects for their future together. That’s not all, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, they could soon also conspire to wedding.