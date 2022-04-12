The race that gives the best photos. Perfect for the show, damn treacherous for those who tackle it by bike. The history of Paris-Roubaix is ​​full of triumphs and curses, duels and falls, rivalries and bonds, mud and dust. Runners become statues. They end up (exhausted) covered by that gray veil that transports them to another era, just like our Sonny Colbrelli, the latest winner, to whom our huge embrace goes today in this complicated moment. They call it “The Hell of the North” but there is no Charon to carry the condemned from one shore to the other. To reach Roubaix from Compiegne you cross almost 260 km, 54.8 km on stones, pushing until the last drop of energy. Forest of Arenberg, Mons-en-Pevele, Carrefour de l’Arbre: a litany that Filippo Pozzato knows perfectly, having faced it 11 times and touching success in 2009 with that second place behind Tom Boonen. “Tommeke”, one of the best known sportsmen in the history of Belgium, the man who with De Vlaeminck holds the record of successes, well 4. Sunday 17 April will be a show and a great day of cycling, however it goes.