Other Dutch sports car brands have come and gone, but Donkervoort has been successful since 1978. First with (extensive) further developments of the classic Lotus Seven. Then with derivatives of that and derivatives of that. And now that Joop Donkervoort has retired and his son Denis has taken over the business, it is time for the next step. This is the Donkervoort F22 – not named after the F-22 Raptor fighter plane, but after Denis’ daughter Filippa, born in 2022.

The F22 breaks with everything its predecessor, the D8 GTO, has achieved since 2012. And yet with nothing. Everything, because literally not one bolt or nut is interchangeable. And nothing, because the philosophy remains the same: purity, lightness, raw speed. The alien-looking F22 weighs a measly 750 kilos and gets 470 horsepower from its more evolved five-cylinder turbo engine from Audi – or 500 with the optional free flow exhaust pipe. Of course, switching is done again via a manual gearbox with five (because lighter than six) gears. In the entire powertrain, friction has been reduced by a total of 20 percent.

The Donkervoort F22 is stiffer and faster

The F22 goes from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 in 7.5 seconds. Its top speed is 290 km/h, if you dare. It pulls an incredible 2.15g into corners, decelerates 30 per cent harder and is twice as stiff as the already uncomplicated car it succeeds. The latter thanks to extensive use of Ex-Core, Donkervoort’s self-developed carbon fiber sandwich technique, which since its invention was spun off into a separate company with internationally renowned customers in the hypercar and superyacht industries, and even in F1. Safety was also taken to a higher level by this material; and through smart design. Even the side exhaust on the right side doubles as a crumple zone in the event of a collision.

In line with customer wishes, the F22 is larger and considerably more spacious. It has a removable double targa roof, adaptive suspension with hydraulic height adjustment (up to 35 millimeters) and an interior with fewer buttons: many functions moved to the steering wheel. Infotainment based on an iPad Mini is optional, as are things like air conditioning, power steering and heated seats.

Price Donkervoort F22

The F22 can be extensively customized both technically and optically. The first deliveries will start in January 2023 for prices from 245,000 euros (excluding taxes – but don’t worry, CO2 emissions are supercar-like low at 163 g/km). Initially, Donkervoort was going to build 50, but they were already sold out before the unveiling, so they have now increased production to 75. We just want to say: be quick…