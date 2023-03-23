What a struggle it was when the Donker Dohmen couple wanted to pass on their two surnames to their children. As women became increasingly emancipated, choosing surnames was limited to Tuesdays “old-fashioned,” often to the detriment of the mother. “It was as if I didn’t belong,” says Sandra, mother of three sons. Where they came up with a ruse at the time, from now on everyone can get two surnames.
