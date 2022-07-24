In Soledar among civilians awaiting the arrival of the Russian army. “We sleep during the day because at night they shoot from both sides”

Soledar is the last Ukrainian outpost before arriving in the city of Bakhmut which is only fifteen kilometers away. It is a small town of about ten thousand inhabitants, known for the most important and ancient salt mine in the country, a national tourist attraction: inside there are tunnels dug at a depth of three hundred meters where there is a football field, a concert hall and even a speleotherapy center where respiratory diseases were treated. The mine was bombed and destroyed at the end of May by a Tochka missile fired by the Russians, the tunnels could have been used by the Ukrainian army for the storage of weapons. The town is spread over a hill and has suffered several attacks since the beginning of the war. Crossing it you see destruction everywhere, gutted buildings – a sanatorium, an administrative palace, the house of culture -, signs of cluster bombs on the street and huge bomb craters filled with water. The place is deserted, although there is still a small supermarket and a tobacconist who work for a few hours a day. You can hear the alternation of the shots of the Ukrainian artillery hidden in the west on the slopes of the hill and that of the Russians that are to the east where they are fighting towards Yakovlivka, at the height of the highway that connects Bakhmut to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, whose control is of fundamental importance for both sides.

We drive through the destroyed center, there is hardly anyone around. We meet a child – he has a deep look, a faded polo shirt two sizes larger, with the sleeves torn and dirty -, he gives alms in the street, asks us for money. Suddenly the Ukrainian artillery starts firing shots of Grad in series – the sound is very close, you can see the trails of the rockets -, the child takes the piece of bread that we hold out and runs away frightened by the shots. We move, we go to the east part of the hill, we pass the village church and we go towards the garages on the outskirts beyond which the asphalt of the streets and the concrete of the houses dissolve into wheat fields and expanses of grass. We keep firing from one side to the other, as we enter a rough path, a van of volunteers, with people to be evacuated on board, passes by us in the opposite direction at high speed. The garages are all closed, we only see a man who, brandishing a stick, makes doves fly from pylons built on two tin houses – he tells us that he raises about thirty of them and that he comes every day to give him food and drink, he has no more afraid of bombs, he is used to and does not want to die in a basement in the dark – we leave him sitting on a stone in the grass to contemplate his doves soaring in the sky while everything around thunders and rumbles.

We enter the alleys of the Soviet-style brick-built buildings, we stop to meet people who live in a basement, we go down the long stairs, it is unexpectedly lit but without gas and water. A boy, sitting on a bed, plays offline on his computer, other people rest, they tell us that at night we don’t sleep because of the bombs and therefore we do it during the day. A very agitated lady, who alternates moments of euphoria and laughter with others of extreme sadness and tears – she says that the war has upset her and that she can sleep only if she takes drugs – invites us to the table and makes us eat borsch, a typical Ukrainian soup. We tell her that she is very good, she is happy.

They ask for information on what is happening in other cities, they want to know where the Russians have arrived – there is no telephone connection in Soledar, these people live isolated -, we tell about the current situation in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Siversk, all under Russian attack, they nod in a detached way as if to accept an inexorable destiny. Then we ask if they could all need something from the supermarket, something they can’t get: the lady tells us that she needs soap to wash her clothes, that she can’t buy because it’s too expensive, everyone else would like cigarettes . We go to buy some, on the way back the lady hugs us, she would like us to get out of the car again to offer us more soup, but it’s late, it’s hot – we are soaked in sweaters from the heat and the weight of the bulletproof vest -, standing still in the street is very dangerous. We say goodbye and head towards Kramatorsk.