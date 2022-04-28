Vitaly was born in Severodonetsk, like his wife and daughter who turned two yesterday. His family, however, is now in Great Britain, displaced in early March. Vitaly stays because the law says so – men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave Ukraine – and out of duty, he is a police officer. While observing the city from the Lysyčans’k hill, the solid conviction of defending the borders of his country gives way to a pessimism that is expressed in short, dry, worried sentences. At the bottom of the hill, from the residential area east of Severodonetsk, two columns of black smoke rise. The sound of artillery shells marks the rhythm between his words and his silences. The Russians have taken Kreminna, the Ukrainian army has withdrawn from there, and there is fighting in Popasna, where ten civilian buildings were hit yesterday, but “our people still control half of the city”, says Vitaly with due duty in the report the official statements of the local administration. From the east the blows intensify: “We are surrounded, we know.”

His thoughts fluctuate thus, first the nostalgia of his parents and grandparents for the Donbass, when it was one of the most industrialized areas of the then Soviet Union, a fundamental economic basin thanks to its water basins and its strategic position, an area of ​​factories and mines along the edges of the road that crosses the fields, vast, and today of a radiant green that does not suit the sound of war: “Severodonetsk was a city built on the fatigue of our fathers, on the many who came here because here we ‘it was work, on the modest lives of workers and miners. A Donbass where there was work and there was still no death ».

Vitaly places the rifle in the car, drives towards the city. He marks the sound of the blows like this: outgoing-ingoing. They leave-arrive. Ours, theirs. Let’s proceed, let’s hide. He skirts the main square of Severodonetsk, the museum of Culture with barricades to protect him, the only thing intact is the memorial to the soldiers who have fallen fighting in Donbass since 2014. Six life-size photographs that celebrate the efforts of young Ukrainians. The colors of the flag, the license plates. “We inaugurated it a few days after the war began,” then he is silent and goes straight on. “We weren’t prepared for this. We are not prepared for an urban battle ». He says it in the tone of someone who is talking about an inevitable event. He has some cans of water with him. He reaches a building where a group of elderly women live. “Spasiba”, thank you. “Those who have stayed here will welcome them with open arms – says Vitaly – they know it, we know that we continue to bring water and food and that we are called to die to defend them”.

Under the shots of artillery

ALESSIO ROMENZI

A building damaged ten days ago by artillery shells in Severodonetsk. The second phase of the war began on April 18 when intense bombing and missile attacks hit the southwestern part of the country and the southern coast of the Black Sea. According to the US Department of Defense, the Russian tactic would aim to interrupt the arrival. of Western weapons and the routes used by Ukrainian troops for logistical support, especially fuel. The attacks on railway stations a few days ago would be explained in this light. In Donbass, the Ukrainian army has deployed the troops of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the most trained soldiers and ready for the upcoming battle. It is against them that the Kremlin plays this phase of the battle, bringing in men to reinforce the troops and taking advantage of the proximity to the border which means proximity to the supply lines, not like the first unsuccessful phase of the attack on Kiev.

Civilian goals

ALESSIO ROMENZI

A destroyed building in Severodonetsk, the capital of Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. The main objectives of the second phase of the Russian offensive in Donbass are Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, cities adjacent to the lines of the Ukrainian armed forces and which are therefore crucial for the control of the Donbass, which is why the Russians aim to reach them in three directions. Severodonetsk is one of them. Oleh Hryhorov, chief of police of the Luhanks Region, met yesterday in the base that the volunteers use as a warehouse to distribute to civilians, told us: “We know that the Russian forces are reorganizing and regrouping to launch the assault on the city, we we are preparing for the urban battle, but it must be very clear to everyone that almost exclusively civilian targets were hit in the city: schools, squares, food warehouses, 70% of the buildings in Severodonestk were damaged, they did not spare even the hospital which was the only large functioning medical center in the region ».

Traditional warfare

ALESSIO ROMENZI

An off-road military vehicle along the road from Lysyčans’k to Severodonetsk. The next phase of the conflict, namely the battle for Donbass, will determine – according to military analysts – the course of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few days ago the Kremlin troops advanced with tanks, self-propelled guns, and armored vehicles to transport soldiers, towards Kreminna, a few kilometers from Severodonetsk, conquering it. The taking of Kreminna is important because the city is located at the motorway intersection that connects Severodonestk to the more important Kramatorsk and because the modalities of the occupation of the city allow us to prefigure the tactics of the new phase of the conflict linked to a traditional form of war, operations on large scale involving thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft. It was the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba a few days ago who warned of the evolution of the conflict with these words: “The battle for Donbass will remind you of the Second World War”.

The supermarkets looted

ALESSIO ROMENZI

Food warehouses, as well as food stores, supermarkets, fuel depots are targets of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks. In Severodonetsk, the pipeline, the water purifier, the hospital and the schools were hit. Oleksandr Striuk is the head of the civil administration in the city: «We try to help everyone, but the strategy of the Russians is clear: they are doing everything to make the lives of our citizens impossible. They hit the infrastructures, so that people no longer have water, electricity, gas, and these indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas make it very difficult for us to find those still hiding in the shelters and bring them support ».

A big family

ALESSIO ROMENZI

Two women lie stretched out on makeshift beds in a Severodonetsk bomb shelter. The shelter, built in the 1960s in the midst of the Cold War, now houses 150 people, almost all of whom are elderly. It is divided into areas: an area for sick people, one for the disabled, one for families. Tetiana Kvitka is the person in charge of the shelter, she divides tasks and responsibilities: “We entered here as almost strangers, we became a family”. Yesterday Tetiana came out of the shelter, it was the second consecutive sunny day and she wanted to verify that her house was intact. She wasn’t. A missile damaged the building she lived in, in a residential area south of the city. “The hardest thing for the elderly will be to leave after a long time and not recognize Severodonetsk, not find their homes as they left them, or not find them at all.”

In the basement

ALESSIO ROMENZI

Two old women are sitting in the basement of their building, south of Severodonesk. The supplies of food and drinking water are running out. Humanitarian aid hasn’t arrived for more than a week but they don’t want to go out. They have been living underground for twenty days, ever since the adjacent building was hit by a missile that destroyed two floors. The body of a man, who lived on the first floor, is still wedged in the rubble. Maxim, 30, stayed there to live because “these old women have no one, I couldn’t leave them alone. In the city there are no more medicines and to get some food you have to wait for the volunteers’ cars or walk kilometers. If I left they would risk being forgotten here, in the dark, underground, together with the corpses “

The old woman evacuated

ALESSIO ROMENZI

An elderly woman evacuated yesterday morning from Lysyčans’k, a few kilometers from Severodonetsk. The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, announced a few days ago that the Ukrainian army was withdrawing from Kreminna, and for this he asked the citizens of Severodonetsk and Lysyčans’k to leave. “The Russians are killing everyone who is against them, on the spot,” he said. Nonetheless, of the 120,000 people who lived in Severodonetsk, about 30,000 are still in the city. Ivan Denychenko, the head of evacuations for the local administration, managed to take away only fifteen of them yesterday morning: the areas where the remaining citizens live are not reachable because under artillery fire: “We are doing our best to bring away people but many refuse to leave the houses in which they have always lived ». Like this old woman. She was alone in the house, she had hardly any food, water or medicine left. According to Governor Serhiy Haidai 400 people have been buried in Severodonetsk alone since the beginning of the war.