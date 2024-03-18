The Digital School, one of Mohammed bin Rashid’s global initiatives, revealed that the “Donate Your Device” campaign, which it launched in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, under the slogan “Donate to Learn,” was able to collect more than 32,000 contributions from a variety of used electronic devices, which will be renewed. Or recycle them in an effort to provide less fortunate digital school students around the world with devices that support their journey in digital education.

The announcement of the campaign’s achievements came in conjunction with “World Recycling Day,” which falls on March 18 of each year, highlighting the importance of this pioneering global initiative and its multiple goals with humanitarian, educational, and environmental dimensions, which reflects the pioneering role of the UAE in the areas of achieving sustainable development goals and preserving… Environment, recycling, and providing access to education for students around the world.

Contributions for electronic devices were distributed among 36% of computer devices such as computers, tablets and smartphones, 30% of other electronic devices such as screens, printers, projectors, etc., and 34% of electronic device accessories and accessories, which are refurbished or recycled in an environmentally safe manner and according to the best practices. Practices that contribute to reducing electronic waste, which constitutes about 70% of toxic waste.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, confirmed that the success of the campaign and the great interaction with it, reflects the value of giving inherent in the UAE society, its awareness of the importance of humanitarian initiatives, and its keenness to promote sustainability practices, praising the great interaction and response. The broad scope that the campaign has witnessed since its launch, and the effective partnerships with government agencies, private and academic institutions in achieving this achievement.

His Excellency said that the digital school believes in the importance of promoting digital education solutions, which represents the education of the future, and which provides learning opportunities for the less fortunate students in the world, through digital learning applications, indicating that the “Donate Your Device” campaign reflects this vision through an innovative initiative in humanitarian work. And the environmental sector, keeps pace with the UAE’s trends in the Year of Sustainability, and translates the leadership’s visions of the importance of enhancing international cooperation to achieve global goals for sustainable development, which include environmental sustainability and ensuring access to education..

For his part, His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the “Donate to Learn” campaign is moving forward to enhance the goals of the digital school programs that were launched in the Emirates, to provide innovative educational solutions in countries facing challenges in this vital sector, through Providing students with the opportunity to access advanced digital educational content, encouraging them to learn, gain knowledge and overcome challenges, in addition to enriching electronic content and supporting qualitative education, which is considered the main gateway to achieving development and the basis for the stability, progress and prosperity of societies..

Al Mansouri praised the great response that the campaign received from all sectors in the country, which had the greatest impact in exceeding the campaign’s objectives in a short time. He renewed the Red Crescent Authority’s welcome of its strategic partnership with the digital school, “one of Mohammed bin Rashid’s global initiatives,” to enhance smart education opportunities in advanced ways. And flexible in less fortunate countries and communities, stressing that the Authority will spare no effort in achieving the goals of the digital school and expanding the umbrella of beneficiaries of its qualitative initiatives regionally and internationally..

Youssef Shehadeh, co-founder of eCyclex, one of the digital school’s partners in the Donate Your Device campaign, said: “With the challenges of climate change, not only the environment is affected, but also communities are affected, especially in rural areas, due to floods, fires, drought and various causes, one of the most empowering aspects.” It is to support education in less connected areas, to enable students to build a better future for their communities and loved ones“.

Shehadeh added that the “Donate Your Device” initiative uses technology to achieve all of these strategic goals, from education to improving society and protecting the environment from the dangers of electronic waste, locally and globally..

For his part, Dr. Walid Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, said that the campaign translates the idea of ​​sustainability and innovation into spreading education and preserving the environment, and presents a global model of innovation to meet the challenges of digital education, noting that the campaign is an example of innovative partnerships to provide access to education for students in every country. A place in the world, supporting efforts to achieve environmental sustainability, and enabling societies to prepare future generations with the science and knowledge necessary to create the future.

The digital school announced the extension of the “Donate Your Device” campaign and continued receiving contributions, to provide the opportunity for more participation, donations and contributions in an effort to expand the circle of beneficiaries of less fortunate students around the world from the advanced learning solutions it will provide to them..

The “Donate Your Device” campaign received great interaction from government and private agencies, academic institutions and community members, including more than 80 institutions, and the list of the most prominent contributors to the campaign included: Dubai Police, American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates University, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Digital Dubai, Emirates Airlines, Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dubai World, Etihad Water and Electricity, Dubai Community Development Authority, Dubai Customs, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation For knowledge, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Culture Authority, Masdar, Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai Municipality, and other entities, companies and institutions..

– Digital education supporting sustainability..

The “Donate Your Device” campaign aimed to provide 10,000 used electronic devices to be refurbished and recycled after collecting them from individual donors and institutions, in an educational, humanitarian and environmental initiative aimed at supporting the educational process for less fortunate digital school students around the world..

The digital school receives contributions from community members and government and private agencies from used electronic devices, or financial donations, through the official donation channels that it runs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, which includes the campaign website. https://www.donateyourowndevice.org Or send an SMS (SMS) To 2441 for Etisalat users or 3551 for Du users.

The launch of the campaign was part of the initiatives supporting the achievement of the goals of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. The digital school works to collect used electronic devices from individuals and institutions and renew them according to best practices in partnership with specialized institutions, to provide digital learning tools for students..

The initiative contributes to developing innovative and sustainable solutions to support the school’s digital orientations and projects, by refurbishing old devices and using them to serve the development of future education solutions, in addition to its interest in the environmental aspect, as it supports achieving environmental sustainability, by reducing electronic waste, and participating institutions are granted a green contribution certificate. In sustainability and recycling from “E-Cyclex” and “Reloop” International.

It is noteworthy that the “Digital School”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in November 2020 within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the first integrated digital school from Its type, and aims to empower students with digital learning options in areas that do not have the appropriate conditions or components that students need to continue their education. It also provides a qualitative option for blended learning and distance learning, in a smart and flexible way, targeting the less fortunate societal groups, refugees and displaced persons, through materials. And modern educational curricula.

The digital school adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education, which is based on expanding educational opportunities through digital learning options, especially in remote and developing areas where appropriate conditions for learning are not available. The digital school continues its expansion, as it has included more than 160,000 beneficiary students and provides its services in more than 13 countries: Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Lebanon, Colombia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, Zambia, and Madagascar. It has trained more than 2,500 digital teachers, while the educational and training content is provided in four languages: Arabic, English, French, and Spanish..