From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump is on trial in New York. He repeatedly falls out of character with verbal attacks. But he is also becoming increasingly annoyed.

New York – Letitia James didn’t beat around the bush for long. Donald Trump The New York Attorney General said loudly that she could avoid his comments and that she would not let him bully her Newsweek after the third day of proceedings in the civil trial against the former president. Trump’s offensive comments were “nothing more than a political stunt.” She will not stand idly by and allow anyone to break the law, James continued. And made it unmistakably clear: “The Donald Trump show is over.”

At the start of the civil trial against him over fraud allegations, the former US President sharply attacked the New York State Attorney General. James was “racist” and a “horror show,” Trump told the assembled press outside the courtroom in New York on Monday (October 2). The 77-year-old said the proceedings over allegations that he had inflated the value of his real estate were “fraud” and “swindle”. “This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Attorneys Alina Habba and Christopher Kise watch as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York, October 4, 2023. © ANGELA WEISS/afp

Even after that, Trump repeatedly attracted attention with verbal gaffes. On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron issued an order for all those involved in the trial to refrain from personal attacks on court personnel. Trump had previously accused an Engoron employee of partiality in a post on the online platform Truth Social. After the post was published on Truth Social on Tuesday, the judge ordered its immediate deletion. The message then quickly disappeared.

Trump is becoming increasingly annoyed by the civil case

In any case, the course of the civil process so far seems to be bothering Trump. That’s how he was republican On the third day of the trial, he was visibly upset and complained to his lawyers. Trump seemed significantly more impatient than in the previous days, wrote, for example New York Times.

Jose Pagliery from The Daily Beast Meanwhile, reported that at one point Trump “began grumbling and crossed his arms angrily as he stared at the judge.” He had just explained that typical formalities could be dispensed with in the process because it was a trial without a jury in which the judge made the verdict. With loud groans, Trump turned to his defender Alina Habba, said Pagliery. “Then he threw up his arms and shook his head. The former president then let out an annoyed sigh and slumped forward.”

Civil trial against Donald Trump for financial fraud

Attorney General James accuses Trump of inflating the assets of his real estate empire over the years in order to get better conditions for loans and insurance. Already on September 26th, James achieved an important legal victory: Judge Engoron ruled before the trial began, that Trump overstated assets and thereby committed “fraud.”.

The civil case is therefore primarily concerned with the question of how high the punishment should be against Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will fail. James is seeking a $250 million fine. She also wants the former president and his two eldest sons to no longer be allowed to run companies in the state. Trump is not threatened with a prison sentence in the civil case, but Trump could lose control of important parts of his real estate empire. (cs)