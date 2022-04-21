London (AFP)

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Liverpool team and its fans for the support they showed during the two teams’ confrontation, after the death of one of his newborn twins.

At the seventh minute, which is the number held by Ronaldo, the Liverpool fans stood in a beautiful gesture of applause for a minute, as a salute to the son of the Portuguese who passed away, and his shirt appeared in the stands as the fans sang the team anthem “You Will Never Walk Alone” (You will never walk alone). .

CR7 posted a video of that moment on his Instagram account, commenting, “One world… One sport… One global family, thank you Anfield, my family and I will never forget this moment of respect and sympathy.”

The gesture was very touching, given that the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the fiercest in English football.

On Monday, Ronaldo announced, in a joint post with Argentine-born Spanish model Georgina Rodrigues, the death of one of his newborn twins in a Twitter post.

“Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness,” added the couple, who announced at the end of last year that they were expecting twins.