Paris (AFP)

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was deprived of a goal in stoppage time, by a controversial decision in his country’s draw with Serbia, while Belgium fell into a draw against the Czech Republic, while the Netherlands and Croatia compensated for their poor start, in the second round of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup .

In the first group, Portugal squandered its lead with two clean goals for its striker Jota, and came away with a disappointing 2-2 draw against its host Serbia, in a match that marked a controversial end to the referee not counting a goal for its captain Ronaldo, after it appeared that the ball crossed the goal line.

European champions Portugal led two headers for Liverpool striker Jota, before the hosts responded with the start of the second half through Alexander Mirovic and Philip Kostic.

The match marked the end of the controversy, after a long ball reached Ronaldo in the area behind the defenders of substitute Nuno Mendes, who followed it into the net before defender Stefan Mitrovic rescued her in the last moments, amid a loud protest from Ronaldo towards the referee, which led to him receiving a yellow card.

Ronaldo demanded that the goal be counted, as it appeared that the ball had crossed the goal line, but the referee kept his decision, noting that the goal-line technology and the “mouse” video assistant referee were not approved in the qualifiers, and Ronaldo left the field angry.

“Why did we allow Serbia to equalize the score?” Said coach Fernando Santos, who celebrated his 1000th match in his coaching career. “I have no explanation, I cannot find any explanation. We studied Serbia, and we were aware of what they could do. I warned my players about that.”

As for Ronaldo’s goal, Santos said: “We scored a goal that was not counted while the ball entered, in a match of this level, this is not allowed.”

The European champion began his career with a modest victory on Wednesday at home to Azerbaijan, 1-0, with the opposite goal, to complete a modest start to his journey towards the finals.

Serbia tops the standings with 4 points, goal difference from Portugal, after its victory in the first round 3-2 against the Republic of Ireland, which suffered a second loss in a row with its sudden fall in front of Luxembourg with a goal, and Portugal defeated Luxembourg on the 30th of this month, while Serbia comes to Azerbaijan.

Belgium and Czechia maintained the same distance, after the meeting between them ended in a 1-1 positive draw in Group E, after each of them emerged victorious in the opening round.

Czechia topped the group with 4 points, on goal difference from Belgium, and one point behind Belarus, who won 4-2 at home to Estonia, in its first game in the qualifiers, in the second defeat of the latter after the first against the Czechs itself with half a dozen of goals 6-2.

Belgium, which started its career with a 3-1 victory over Wales, entered the match well aware of the difficulty of its host, but returned from the “Eden Irina” stadium in Prague, with a zero-loss record in 35 consecutive matches in the World Cup qualifiers and the European Nations Cup, where its loss returns. The last to 12 June 2015 against Wales.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said: “We did not find our usual rhythm or level, we had to defend in our region on a regular basis. The Czechs were very good at set balls and rebounds, so we could not impose our rhythm. We created some good chances, but the tie was a fair result.” .

The “Red Devils” team, the third Russian World Cup, hopes to qualify for the World Cup finals for the 14th time in its career, and the third in a row after 2014 and 2018.

On the other hand, the Czechs are seeking to return to the finals after their last appearance in 2006, when they left the World Cup in Germany from the group stage.

Belgium will host Belarus in the third round on the 30th of this month, while the Czechs are the guest of Wales.

The Dutch national team compensated for its loss in the first round, by beating its guesthouse Latvia 2-0, while the Turkish team achieved its second successive victory at the expense of its host Norway 3-0 thanks to Ouzan Tovan’s double, leading Group G, and Stephen Bergues and Luc de Jong scored the two goals of the Netherlands.

Turkey raised its score to six points from two wins and on goal difference from the Montenegro team, which achieved its second successive victory at the expense of Gibraltar 4-1, after it beat Latvia 2-1 in the opening round.

Croatia compensated runner-up for its fall at the start of its qualifying campaign against Slovenia, by defeating its guesthouse Cyprus with a clean goal by Mario Pasalic in Rijeka, in Group H competitions.

Croatia scored its first victory in six matches, ending a series of four-game losing streak in official matches.

Croatia won its first three points, equal to Slovenia, which fell to its host Russia 1-2, to lead the last group with the full score, after a first victory over Malta in the middle of the week, while the latter tied 2-2 with Slovakia on Saturday.

Coach Zlatko Dalic was not satisfied with the performance: “It was not as convincing as I expected, but the three points are the most important thing. It was a difficult match. We could not add the second after scoring the first, which would have given us reassurance,” adding: “Croatia should be much better. When we face teams like this ».

Croatia hosts Malta on Tuesday, while Russia takes over Slovakia and Slovenia over Cyprus.