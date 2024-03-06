Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The great star, Cristiano Ronaldo, was unable to appear in a distinguished manner in the match between Al Ain and Al Nassr Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. “The Don” was unable to score or assist any goal, in addition to missing an achieved goal had it not been for Khaled Issa’s prowess. He also suffered greatly in front of Al Ain’s defence. In all physical contacts.

The confrontation numbers indicate that Cristiano lost 75% of the physical tackles in the match with Al Ain players, as he only won 3 out of 12 tackles! Khaled Al Hashemi is the first name on the list ahead of Ronaldo, as he entered into 5 tackles with Cristiano, and excelled in 3 of them, while his colleague in the center of defense, Kwame, only lost one challenge out of 4, and in 3 tackles he excelled over the Portuguese star, while he excelled. Eric, Palacios, and Yahya Nader are rare in the three tackles, with Cristiano 100% for each player out of only one tackle.

These numbers cannot be ignored, as they show the physical presence of Al Ain players, in front of one of the legends of football in all aspects, including physical strength, especially in aerial battles.