Dannenberg, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic of the Russian Federation, said that the Russians contributed to the growth of the economy

Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg linked the development of the country’s economy with the courage of travelers from Russia. On Friday, November 11, reports RIA News.

The diplomat noted that the Russians were the first tourists who were not afraid to leave the hotels and discover the Latin American country, which contributed to the growth of the Dominican economy. According to him, before the hotels worked on the all inclusive system, and vacationers did not leave the territory of the hotels, which did not develop the local economy, since only foreign tour operators benefited.

“This is where Russian tourists helped us. When Italians, Germans, Canadians came, they almost never left the hotel, they spent all their time near the bar, Dannenberg said. The Russians are a completely different matter. They like to explore – rent a motorcycle and go somewhere, go to a restaurant, go on an excursion, to some exotic island, buy coconut bananas.

The ambassador stressed that Russians are highly valued in the Dominican Republic for their discipline. “Russian tourists are highly valued here, they never gave us problems, but only allowed the local population to develop,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that the tour operator ANEX Tour launched the sale of tours to the Dominican Republic with a flight through Turkey. A ticket for 10 days with accommodation in a four-star hotel will cost 345 thousand rubles for two. A stopover in Turkey for two days is also provided.