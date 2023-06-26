The Dominican group Solo Fernández share your New single, “Magic”, Official song of the Dominican film ‘Croma Kid’, which premiered at the 52nd edition of the Rotterdam International Festival. “A very good friend of the band named Pablo Chea, Director of ‘Croma Kid’, trusted us to generate a song that could describe the vibe and emotions of the film”, commented Gian Rojas, vocalist.

He also explained that to create that “Magic”they took parts of the soundtrack and dialogues from the movie, so that it had a real connection. “The same dialogue inspired us to write a song that invites you to appreciate the small things, to understand that there is something mystical in everything and that sometimes we have to close our eyes to really see.”

This is the second single from the new album by Solo Fernández, which also has an official video directed by Pablo Chea, in which the band is shown with an aesthetic that makes them part of the film and is mixed with scenes from the same.

“How nice to see that worthwhile artists are growing in my country, I’m already a fan, they’re too tough”, “they didn’t fail in what they seemed to want to achieve, this song sounds magical”, “since I met this group I was captivated, of It really has been worth it”, “a great song, as always”, “I can simply say that these guys are the best” and many more, are the comments of the fans, before this new release.

only Fernandez was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in mid-2017. Since its inception, the group has swum against the current, captivating the public and demonstrating a break in the trend, navigating between Gian Rojas, Freddy Navarro and Ricardo Montilla. The band has quickly become one of the main referents of the resurgence of the alternative scene on their island. They are currently producing their second album, to be released in the summer of 2023.

