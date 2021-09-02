The current two-time Liga BBVA MX Femenil champions started the # GritaMéxicoA21 tournament with personality and dominating all facets of the game. With epic wins and breaking important records, Roberto Medina’s team goes all out for the three-time championship.
The only undefeated so far this tournament, with seven wins (4 at home and 3 on the road) and two points from second place, Chivas. They have 28 games without knowing defeat. A historical brand of Mexican soccer!
In just seven days they have scored 28 goals: 2 against Mazatlán, 2 against León, 8 against Necaxa, 4 against Atlas, 5 against Atlético de San Luis, 3 against Cruz Azul and 4 against Toluca. To give these numbers more context, in the entire Clausura 2021 they scored 39!
They have only conceded two goals, scored by Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis. Despite the fact that Ceci Santiago has not been in goal in every game, with Vania Villalobos starting to cover the minors’ minute rule, the defensive wall has done its job of helping to hang zeros in 5 of 7 games.
Katty Martínez has scored nine goals in # GritaMéxicoA21 to add to her total tally of 92. She scored against Toluca so she can proudly say that she has already found a goal against every team in the league. His best mark is in the Apertura 2020 with 16 goals and he seeks to equal or even pass that same mark.
Will Tigres Femenil manage to stay on top? If they continue with great football and forcefulness, they probably will.
