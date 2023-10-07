Amr Obaid (Cairo)

After the end of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League, it seems that there is no longer room for the “big boys” to completely dominate the course of events, which became clearer during the first day of that round, following the “tremendous” defeat of Manchester United at “Old Trafford” in front of… Galatasaray, Arsenal’s loss at the hands of Frenchman Lens, in addition to the difficult victory that Bayern Munich achieved against Copenhagen, as well as Inter Milan over Benfica, and Sevilla lost the opportunity for the first victory with a “fatal” draw that it suffered against Dutch PSV Eindhoven.

The matter was repeated on the second day in a less severe manner, with the exception of Newcastle crushing the “billionaire” Paris Saint-Germain team, as Atletico Madrid narrowly defeated Feyenoord, and the same was true for Barcelona against Porto, and Lazio’s victory over Celtic, even the “defending champion” and the “terrible” English champion. Manchester City did not win easily against German Leipzig.

What is interesting is that the biggest result on the second day of that round went to Newcastle, which “shattered” the fortresses of Paris Saint-Germain in an unexpected surprise, by winning 4-1, followed by the late victory of “The Blues” with a score of 3-1 against Leipzig, while it was repeated. The result of the victory was 3-2, in five matches over the two days of the round, which began with Sporting Braga away to Union Berlin, as well as Galatasaray at the expense of Manchester United, then Real Madrid against Napoli and Shakhtar in the home of Antwerp, while the only winner was in its home stadium in that match. The result is Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord.

As for what is strange, Milan tied again without goals against Borussia Dortmund, which was the lowest result ever in that round, as was the case in the first round, which witnessed a 0-0 draw only once as well, and Milan was a party in that match with Newcastle at the time. The “Devils” became one of the three teams that have not yet scored any goals in the group stage, along with Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

With the great superiority of the representatives of Spanish football in that round, as the “La Liga” teams achieved 4 victories compared to one draw, and what is surprising is that 3 of those victories came outside the home for each of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sociedad, compared to one victory for Atletico in its stadium, and even the draw that struck Seville. In the last moments, he also came away from his stadium against PSV Eindhoven, and the Spanish quartet lead their groups with clear success, and they are “Real”, “Barca”, “Atleti” and Sociedad, while Sevilla has full chances to improve its position in the second group, as it tied twice and did not lose, and is moving away. In third place, only two points behind leader Lance.

Finally, the “giants of attacking football” top the list of the most prolific scorers so far, after Manchester City scored 6 goals, as did Barcelona and Bayern Munich, all of whom achieved two consecutive victories at the beginning of the “Champions League groups”, and while 30 teams conceded in these two stages, only Barcelona and Milan were eliminated. With an empty net, taking into account that “Barca” won twice and scored the largest number of goals, while the “Devils” tied in both matches and did not score either.