Rosadira Festival returns to the majestic peaks of the Dolomites after the success of the first edition in August 2023 and the winter edition desired and promoted by the Cortina for Us organization.

Also this year, thanks to the patronage of the Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the support of the Cooperativa di Cortina, the boutique festival aims to transform the Queen of the Dolomites into a lively center for all those who wish to experience the area in a new way.

The event harmoniously combines the breathtaking landscapes of the Dolomites with a varied offer of music and entertainment, designed for enhance and valorize the territory where it takes place. The event will take place over three days and not only focuses on music, but also places emphasis on territory, craftsmanship and sustainability.

Rosadira Festival aims to highlight the Ampezzo area through a multisensory event which combines outdoor sports activities, workshops, markets, music, dance, relaxation and fun, in a unique combination of nature and lifestyle.

Participants will be able to live new experiences in this special place, with initiatives aimed at making the territory known, appreciated and experienced through all the senses: visual, auditory and tactile.

Rosadira is aimed mainly at young people between 20 and 35 years old, but is also open to families. This year the festival also introduces, in the early hours of Friday and Saturday, workshops and activities for children.

They will also be present classes of yoga and face yoga, as well as workshop of ceramics and crochet.

Fans of sport will be able to enjoy initiatives dedicated to walking and running, all focused on raising awareness and discovering the territory: thanks to the brands K-Way and Tecnica, and the local sports association M’Over, a Trail Run and a Trekking Experience were organized on Friday and Saturday. And the music? Thursday 22nd August what we have defined will take place this year the Opening Act of the Festival, at the store of our main sponsor, the brand K-Way.

This year we decided to place this first moment of inauguration right in the center of the town, to allow everyone to stop by and say hello.

Always to the tune of good music served by the iconic duo Eternal Love as main guest, to top it all off there will be the local gastronomic proposal made by San Brite, an excellent restaurant in Ampezzo, and a selection of wines from the Veneto project Wine Governo.

On Friday and Saturday we return to Rumerlowhich remains the main venue for the Festival’s daytime activities. On Saturday night, however, we move to the historic Belvedere Clubwhich will once again host the afterparty until dawn. To underline Rosadira’s desire to remain a boutique festival in constant search of musical quality and enjoyment of the experience, also in this edition the lineup is a combination of Italian talents and international guestswhich will offer different genres and sounds, suitable for all tastes.

Tickets are available on the DICE platform here. The Rosadira Festival was born from the union of three innovative and young realities: Now.Here, Burro Studio and Cortina Experience.