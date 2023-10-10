At the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, the animal research center where the sheep was created Dolly, have used genetic editing to create chickens resistant to avian flu infection. This virus lethal to birds, which causes great economic losses throughout the world and can, in some cases, infect and kill humans, has proven elusive for vaccines, rapidly changing the proteins on its surface that the system recognizes. immune. A group of British researchers, who today publish their results in the journal Nature Communicationshas tested the potential of modifying small sections of chicken DNA to prevent, although only in part, flu infection.

Influenza A needs a protein from chicken cells, ANP32A, to replicate. The team of scientists, led by Mike McGrew, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh, used the CRISPR editing technique to modify the gene that produces the protein in the germ cells of chickens, something that would allow them to transmit the change to their offspring. In this way, animals were created that barely became infected with the flu when exposed to other infected birds (only 9 out of 10 did so) and did not subsequently infect other chickens. In a later test, when they were inoculated with a thousand times higher dose, five out of ten became infected.

The authors explain that the virus adapted to the change and began to use two other proteins from the same family (ANP32B and ANP32E) to continue replicating, although with less efficiency. This led the authors to try editing two more genes, thus managing to stop the progression of the virus in the eggs. Although they did not allow chickens to grow with this triple edition, the authors believe that it would have harmful side effects on the fertility of the animals, their ability to gain weight or protection against other diseases, something that would make its practical application impossible. Even so, they consider it to be proof of concept that it is possible to use this technique to protect against influenza A infection.

Lluis Montoliu, geneticist at the National Center for Biotechnology of the CSIC, who has not participated in the study, values ​​the result as an announcement of a future in which “animals resistant to flu infections can be generated, which will require not one but several genetic modifications.” . Generating more than one modification in the same animal would have been quite a challenge a few years ago,” he explains. “It’s much easier now with CRISPR gene editing tools,” he adds. As the researcher explains, these techniques make it possible to transfer “mutations that already exist in nature,” because “there are flu-resistant chickens with two mutations in ANP32A,” “to the production of edited birds. “We take advantage of the existing genetic variability to generate resistance,” he summarizes.

In addition to being able to introduce protective mutations without creating less productive animals, the researchers want to make sure that their changes do not push a virus as versatile as the flu in dangerous directions. When their ANP32A protein was removed, the viruses adapted to use proteins from the same family found in humans. According to Wendy Barclay, a researcher at Imperial College London and co-author of the work, “this does not mean that it could infect humans, but we must be cautious not to facilitate adaptations of the virus that make it more dangerous than it is.”

Once the problems and risks of editing were overcome, practical application, as McGrew recognized, would have to overcome other difficulties. “About 70 billion chickens are produced per year. To reach that number, you start with about 100,000 at the top of a reproductive pyramid that you expand over four years. “You would start by editing the animals at the top so that they would then reproduce, transmitting the resistance to their offspring,” he explains. “But chickens are not like other animals, where one male mates with 100 females. It is, rather, 100 to 100, and putting in so many editions is going to be difficult,” he acknowledges.

Víctor Briones, researcher at the Veterinary Health Surveillance Center of the Complutense University of Madrid, considers it “an interesting proof of concept”, but believes that its application would only be possible “in industrial poultry farming”. Furthermore, he recalls, “the large reservoirs [de la gripe aviar] they are the ducks [aves, habitualmente migratorias, de la familia de los patos]”. Although introducing these types of genetic changes in wild birds seems difficult to make a reality, McGrew points out that the three modified genes “are conserved in all bird species and this editing should work with any species.” Even among domestic chickens, the large number of varieties would require changes to be introduced separately in each of them. The authors are now working on solving these and other problems to turn an interesting scientific work into a practical solution.

