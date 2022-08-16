The head of ACRA Sukhov allowed the dollar to strengthen to 70 rubles by the end of autumn

The head of ACRA, Mikhail Sukhov, said that in early autumn the dollar exchange rate would be at 60-65 rubles. His words lead RIA News.

Sukhov predicted the strengthening of the dollar by the end of autumn and allowed it to rise to 70 rubles. “At the beginning of autumn, rather, it will be 60-65 rubles, at the end of autumn – no more than 70 rubles. So far, there are no indications for any sharp weakening, ”he stressed.

The expert added that with the introduction of new sanctions against oil from Russia, the ruble exchange rate will change slightly. With additional restrictions on fuel, its cost will increase, so the inflow of the national currency into the country will not decrease.

“Additional demand for her [инвалюту] on the part of imports and tourism will not be formed quickly enough. Plus, most likely, restrictions for non-residents on the stock market will continue,” the head of ACRA concluded.

Earlier, Sukhov warned about the rise in price of Brent oil. He allowed fuel prices to rise to $110 a barrel by the end of 2022.