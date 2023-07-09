Analyst Meinhard predicted that the dollar could rise to 120 rubles by the end of the year

Artur Meinhard, Head of Analytical Department for Global Markets at IC Fontvielle, in an interview with URA.RU predictedthat the dollar could rise to 100-120 rubles per unit by the end of 2023.

“At the moment, we do not see significant fundamental factors capable of turning the Russian ruble towards its strengthening,” the expert noted.

According to Meinhard, if we exclude the administrative decisions of the Russian government and the Central Bank and the tightening of monetary policy, there is a devaluation trend.

The analyst pointed out that several factors influence the ruble at once. One of them is “currency starvation” against the backdrop of falling oil and gas revenues after the introduction of a price ceiling and a series of sanctions. Also, quotes are under pressure from the gradual recovery of imports, the outflow of capital and the departure of citizens from the ruble risk.

Earlier, the chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasiliev, predicted the dollar at around 89-94 rubles next week, he also admitted that the euro would cost 98-103 rubles, the yuan – 12.3-13 rubles.