The chief macroeconomist of Ingosstrakh Investments, Anton Prokudin, predicted a fall in the dollar to 63 rubles by autumn. His words lead RIA News.

The expert believes that the strengthening of the ruble is facilitated by the removal of risks posed by international politics. “The sanctions premium in the dollar exchange rate has grown to 5 rubles this year. However, we continue to positively assess the expected movement of the ruble exchange rate over the horizon of the year (…) A noticeable slowdown in inflation will contribute to strengthening,” he explained.

In addition, according to the specialist, there is a risk of a sudden drop in oil prices, due to which sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate are possible. However, during the heating season (October to April), a decline in oil prices is estimated as unlikely due to the energy crisis in Europe.

The economist added that an unexpected increase in gas prices could cause an additional influx of foreign exchange earnings through Gazprom’s channel, which would also become an additional factor in strengthening the ruble.

Earlier, the Russians named the best currency for storing savings. Keeping savings or part of them costs in dollars, 46 percent of Russians are convinced. The euro was named as the best currency for these purposes by 44 percent, and the ruble by 41 percent. At the same time, the minimum number of Russians since 2014 considers it acceptable to leave savings in domestic currency.